Skin Packaging Market Size Worth $13.38 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global skin packaging market size is expected to reach USD 13.38 Billion by 2025, registering a 5.8% CAGR over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for cost-effective packaging solutions coupled with increasing focus on reducing the volume of packaging material required is expected to benefit the market growth.

Factors including rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and growing disposable incomes are likely to propel the demand for packaged goods, which is in turn likely to have a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, the increasing demand for innovative packaging solutions that ensure minimum product wastage is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global market is anticipated to reach USD 13.38 billion by 2025, growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, on account of several factors including increasing demand for packaged food products and rising demand for packaging solutions that ensure improved shelf life.

The plastics material segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2018. Plastic types commonly used for skin packaging include polyethylene, ionomer, polyvinyl chloride, and PET, among others.

The food application segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2025 owing to the increasing consumption of various food products such as meat, poultry, and seafood, among others.

Asia-Pacific skin packaging market is slated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2025 on account of several factors including increased spending power of the consumers, growing demand for convenient packaging, and rapid growth of the manufacturing sector in the region

Growing consumer demand for high protein intake in North America is expected to propel the meat demand in the region, which is further anticipated to benefit the regional market growth.

Mergers & acquisitions, product innovations, and business expansions are among the major strategies adopted by key market participants to reinforce their competitive positions in the market.

For instance, in February 2019 , Sealed Air acquired the flexible packaging business of MGM, a Philippines based company that offers flexible packaging materials for the consumer packaged goods sector, particularly in the Southeast Asia region.

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Skin Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Plastics, Paper & Paperboard), By Type (Carded, Non-carded), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/skin-packaging-market

Skin packaging offers several benefits such as increased shelf life of several food products, which helps minimize food wastage. In addition, it contours to the shape of the product without deforming it. The transparent and glossy film assists in attractive product presentation, thereby showcasing the product. Furthermore, the use of protective packaging fillers is reduced, thus making it an economical packaging option.

Plastic is the most commonly used material for skin packaging. Fluctuations in the prices of various plastic materials is further likely to impact the market growth. In addition, stringent regulations pertaining to plastic waste is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Thus, key players operating in the market are focusing on manufacturing products from sustainable materials such as bioplastics.

The skin packaging market is expected to be largely driven by the increasing demand for meat and poultry products especially in the developing countries in the Asia Pacific and Central & South America region. In addition, factors including affordability coupled with the growing middle-class population in these regions is further likely to strengthen the meat & poultry demand, which is in turn, likely to benefit the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global skin packaging market based on material, type, application, and region:

Skin Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Plastics



Paper & Paperboard



Others

Skin Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Carded



Non-carded

Skin Packaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Food



Consumer Goods



Industrial



Others

Skin Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia

Find more research reports on Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry, by Grand View Research:

Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market – Growing urban population along with changing lifestyles has resulted in increased ready-to-eat, frozen, and packaged food demand.

Growing urban population along with changing lifestyles has resulted in increased ready-to-eat, frozen, and packaged food demand. Industrial Packaging Market – Industrial packaging market, also referred to as bulk packaging market, is characterized by the use of packaging in numerous industries to protect manufactured products.

Industrial packaging market, also referred to as bulk packaging market, is characterized by the use of packaging in numerous industries to protect manufactured products. PET Packaging Market – Polyethylene terephthalate packaging market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.