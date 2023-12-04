Skin Cancer and Reconstructive Surgery Center of California Adopts AI-driven Nevisense for early skin cancer detection

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders announced today that it will continue its US coast-to-coast momentum with a collaboration agreement with the Skin and Cancer Reconstructive Surgery Center ("SCARS Center") in California. This partnership will help further introduce Nevisense to a broader US market. The Nevisense System is a first-of-its-kind AI-driven technology that uniquely addresses the complexities of point-of-care detection of the deadliest form of skin cancer by providing clinicians with advanced analysis of irregular moles during routine skin checks.

"Through our new partnership with Nevisense, we are now one of the first groups in the country to adopt AI technology that will help our clinicians improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Simon Madorsky, medical director and founder of the Skin Cancer and Reconstructive Surgery Center. Dr. Madorsky is also the CME Chair of the SCARS Foundation, dedicated to skin cancer research and physician education. "At SCARS Center, we are dedicated to providing our patients and physicians with the resources needed to understand, prevent, and cure skin cancers. We have long been at the forefront of innovation, and we look forward to furthering those capabilities with Nevisense. Early detection of skin cancers with advanced technology provides patients with the peace of mind they deserve during skin cancer checks," said Dr. Madorsky.

"SciBase and the SCARS Center team are well aligned with a shared mission to provide clinicians with early detection of melanoma solutions that can drive improved patient outcomes," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase. "We are continuing to broaden SciBase's presence throughout the US, to further increase patient access to point-of-care technology that enables the earliest detection possible of melanoma when it is almost 100% curable".

About the Skin Cancer and Reconstructive Surgery Center

The Skin Cancer and Reconstructive Surgery Center is an all-encompassing skin cancer treatment facility dedicated to achieving skin cancer cure while maintaining the functionality and appearance of the face and body. The SCARS Center accepts referrals at any point in their skin cancer journey, frequently coordinating Mohs surgery and reconstructive surgery with local physicians for an improved patient experience. Their accredited onsite surgery center allows Mohs surgeons and reconstructive surgeons the ability to work together to provide skin cancer treatment in one convenient location. The surgery center includes two operating rooms, two recovery rooms, and a serene waiting area for patients' family members. The SCARS Center board certified anesthesiologists provide exceptional care in local, monitored anesthesia, and general anesthesia.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here : http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

