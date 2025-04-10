SKF to publish Q1 report on 25 April

News provided by

SKF

10 Apr, 2025, 06:14 GMT

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Q1 results for 2025 on 25 April at approximately 07:30 (CEST).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 09:00 (CEST).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers:

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/67e26af6eeffcd000f59a93e/mpwrt
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International: +44 207 107 0613

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/quarterly-reports

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF

      (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com 
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; sophie.arnius@skf.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-to-publish-q1-report-on-25-april,c4133919

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Annual General Meeting of AB SKF

The Annual General Meeting of Aktiebolaget SKF was held on Tuesday, 1 April 2025. The income statements and the balance sheets were adopted, together ...

Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following. As...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Machinery

Machinery

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics