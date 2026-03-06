SKF publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AB SKF's Annual and Sustainability Report 2025 has today been published on the Group's website. The report provides insights into SKF's value creation activities for customers, shareholders and other stakeholders through continued resilient financial performance, strategy execution, and progress towards the long-term targets.

"In 2025 we continued to unlock long-term value. The achievements made in executing our strategy, while delivering resilient results and advancing sustainability, are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our global teams", says Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO.

This year, the Annual and Sustainability Report has a streamlined front-end section, mainly consisting of an extended President's letter. This part explains the financial performance and highlights the strategic updates with key milestones in 2025 such as the ongoing transformation of the Group, thereby providing a deeper understanding of SKF's direction and ambitions. More detailed information about SKF's value creation is available on the Group's updated IR website: https://www.skf.com/group/investors/skf-as-an-investment/strategy-for-value-creation.

In addition, the Annual and Sustainability Report includes an extended Sustainability Report that addresses the requirements set by the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). This part demonstrates SKF's continued progress towards its 2030 decarbonization targets, renewable energy commitments, and broader sustainability goals. In 2025, SKF reached a 79% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions from a 2019 baseline (an improvement from 59% in 2024).

The SKF Annual and Sustainability Report 2025 is available on: https://www.skf.com/group/investors/financials/annual-reports?page=1.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

AB SKF is obliged to make this Annual Report public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The report was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below at 6 March 2026 at 13.00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com

Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-2025,c4317545

The following files are available for download: