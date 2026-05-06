Skanska replaces North Station Draw One Bridge in Massachusetts, USA, for USD 1 billion, about SEK 9.3 billion

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) for the North Station Draw One Bridge Replacement and Associated Track and Signal Upgrades project across Boston, Cambridge and Somerville, Massachusetts, USA. The contract is worth USD 1 billion, about SEK 9.3 billion, which will be included in the U.S. order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.

The design-build project scope includes replacing the existing 1930-era bascule bridges with new vertical lift spans, upgrading approach trestles, constructing a new Tower A control facility and supporting the addition of a new Platform F at North Station. The work also encompasses integrated track, signal and Positive Train Control (PTC) upgrades, enhance resiliency and maintain uninterrupted commuter rail and Amtrak service throughout construction.

Additional elements include the use of Alternative Technical Concepts to reduce in-water work, simplify staging, improve safety and expand across the Charles River from four to six tracks while minimizing service disruptions for the more than 100,000 daily riders who rely on the MBTA's north-side network.

Work is scheduled to commence in May 2026, with expected completion in Fall 2032.

For further information please contact:

Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-replaces-north-station-draw-one-bridge-in-massachusetts--usa--for-usd-1-billion--about-sek-9,c4344914

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