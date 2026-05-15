Skanska does construction work for an unnamed customer for about SEK 1.9 billion

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Skanska

15 May, 2026, 05:59 GMT

STOCKHOLM, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an agreement to perform construction work for an unnamed customer. The contract is worth about SEK 1.9 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Sweden in the second quarter of 2026.

The project includes construction work that is expected to start in August 2026 and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2029.

For more information, please contact:
Olle Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 67 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

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https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-does-construction-work-for-an-unnamed-customer-for-about-sek-1-9-billion,c4348732

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