Skanska builds high-tech fabrication facility in Boise, Idaho, USA, for USD 390M, about SEK 3.6 billion

STOCKHOLM, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with a new confidential high-tech client for the construction of a fabrication facility in Boise, Idaho, USA. The contract is worth USD 390M, about SEK 3.6 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

Work is for a new fabrication facility, a dedicated Central Utility Plant, and associated site infrastructure.

Work has begun and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2028.

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 213 317 4977

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-high-tech-fabrication-facility-in-boise--idaho--usa--for-usd-390m--about-sek-3-6-bill,c4375621

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