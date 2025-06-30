Skanska invests CZK 1.6 billion, about SEK 700M, in a new residential project in Prague, Czech Republic

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska invests CZK 1.6 billion, about SEK 700M, in the new single-phase residential project in Prague's Radlice district, Czech Republic. The construction contract is worth CZK 1.0 billion, about SEK 460M, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe for the second quarter of 2025.

The project D.O.K. Radlice will feature 177 low-energy apartments, in three residential buildings, one of which will become the largest residential building made of wood in the Czech Republic. The project will be built near natural monuments and green parks and will create a quiet courtyard and playground.

The concept of low impact living focuses on energy efficiency, blue-green infrastructure and significantly lower carbon footprint. According to a preliminary analysis, the use of wood in one of the buildings will replace approximately half of the required volume of concrete and provide up to a third less CO2 load compared to conventional projects. The buildings aspire to reach a high rating in the international BREEAM sustainability certification.

Construction of this project will start in the end of Jun 2025 with expected completion of 2027.

