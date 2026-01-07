Skanska divests residential and hotel project in Copenhagen, Denmark, for DKK 608M, about SEK 890M

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has divested a residential and hotel project on Ørestads Boulevard 31 in Copenhagen, Denmark, for DKK 608M, about SEK 890M, to Urban Partners. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Nordic in the fourth quarter of 2025. The transfer of the properties will take place when construction is completed, which is scheduled for the summer in 2028.

The residential portion of the project is 8,400 square meters, and the hotel portion constitutes 4,700 square meters of the total 13,100 square meter, five-floor project. It will comprise 210 residential units and 143 apartments in the hotel. The courtyard will be 1,350 square meters.

The project, developed by Skanska A/S, will address the short supply of flexible city housing in Ørestad, Copenhagen, with shared facilities and an attractive courtyard create good conditions for both spontaneous encounters and planned activities among residents.

The project will be certified according to DGNB Gold and from the Green Building Council Denmark. The residents will benefit from the location by the Metro and close to regional trains and the motorway that connects Ørestad with the airport, the rest of Denmark and the Øresund Bridge.

