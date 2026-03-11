Skanska builds Pedestrian Bridge and Promenade Gateway in Los Angeles, USA, for USD 102M, about SEK 920M

Skanska has signed a contract with the Port of Los Angeles to deliver the Avalon Pedestrian Bridge and Promenade Gateway Project in Los Angeles, California, USA. Skanska will include its share of the contract worth USD 102M, about SEK 920M, in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The project will transform twelve acres of former industrial land into open space that features a landscaped entry plaza, historic walk and overlook, an open terrace seating area, pedestrian pathways, community gathering areas, two parking lots, one restroom and a 40-foot-tall architectural sundial. The pedestrian bridge is planned as a signature concrete cable-stayed arch bridge and will offer a safe crossing point over working rail operations. This project will directly connect to the recently completed Wilmington Waterfront Promenade.

The Avalon Pedestrian Bridge and Promenade Gateway project is community-focused and will enhance accessibility, safety and public use of the promenade gateway while supporting the Port of Los Angeles's broader waterfront revitalization efforts.

Work is slated to begin in March 2026 and is expected to reach completion in August 2028.

For further information please contact:

Meghan Carvalho, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 951 675 2337

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-pedestrian-bridge-and-promenade-gateway-in-los-angeles--usa--for-usd-102m--about-sek-,c4319434

The following files are available for download: