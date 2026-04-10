Skanska constructs tech facility in USA for USD 142M, about SEK 1.3 billion

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Skanska

10 Apr, 2026, 05:56 GMT

STOCKHOLM, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to construct a tech facility in USA. The contract is worth USD 142M, about SEK 1.3 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

Work will begin in April 2026 and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2028.

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 -213-317-4977
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-constructs-tech-facility-in-usa-for-usd-142m--about-sek-1-3-billion,c4332944

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