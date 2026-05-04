Skanska constructs Hudson Tunnel Project Package 1C in New York, USA, for USD 363M, about SEK 3.4 billion

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, in a joint venture with Traylor Bros., Inc., and Walsh Construction, signed a contract with Gateway Development Commission (GDC) for the USD 1.29 billion construction of the Hudson Tunnel Project Package 1C: The Hudson River Tunnel Section in New York, NY, USA. Skanska will include its share of the contract worth USD 363M, about SEK 3.4 billion in the U.S. order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.

The project scope includes constructing new passenger rail tunnel tubes beneath the Hudson River by boring two parallel single-track tunnels, each about 2,200 meter (7,250 feet) long, from the Hudson County Access Shaft in Weehawken, New Jersey, to the 12th Avenue Access Shaft on Manhattan's West Side. It also includes installing the tunnel lining and floors, building nine cross passages between the tubes, performing ground stabilization near the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, and completing permanent underpinning of the Willow Avenue Bridge.

Work will commence in the coming months, following notice to proceed.

For further information please contact:

Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-constructs-hudson-tunnel-project-package-1c-in-new-york--usa--for-usd-363m--about-sek-3-4-bi,c4343683

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