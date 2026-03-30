STOCKHOLM, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Issaquah School District for the Issaquah New High School Project in Issaquah, Washington, USA. The contract is worth USD 99M, about SEK 900M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

The project consists of phase one construction of the new Issaquah High School, including a covered parking garage, an athletic field, and site amenities. Phase one of the project will also feature significant right-of-way work to improve public infrastructure and access.

Work will begin in April 2026 and is expected to be completed in August 2027.

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 -213-317-4977

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-new-high-school-in-issaquah--washington--usa-for-usd-99m--about-sek-900m,c4328053

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