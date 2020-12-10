Sir John Bell joins Hakluyt International Advisory Board

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, is proud to announce that Sir John Bell, Regius Professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford, has joined the company's advisory board.

The Hakluyt International Advisory Board provides the company with advice and connectivity across the globe. It is chaired by Niall FitzGerald KBE, former CEO and chairman of Unilever, and members are drawn from the worlds of business, government and academia.

Professor Sir John Bell brings to Hakluyt more than 40 years of distinguished experience in medicine in North America and Europe. His research has focused on auto-immune disease and immunology, and he has worked with universities, businesses, governments and other organisations on a wide range of medical and scientific issues.

Varun Chandra, Hakluyt's managing partner, said: "I am delighted that Professor Sir John Bell will be joining the Hakluyt International Advisory Board. The past year has, of course, reminded everyone just how important developments in science and medicine can be for decision-makers in all walks of life, including business. As we help corporate leaders and investors around the world make better decisions, we are honoured that Sir John has chosen to join the Hakluyt team."

Niall FitzGerald KBE added: "It is a pleasure to welcome Sir John Bell to the Hakluyt International Advisory Board. Having chaired this fascinating group for several years, I know he will bring a great deal of expertise and insight to our discussions about the issues facing business leaders. I am very much looking forward to working with him."

Sir John Bell commented: "I am very pleased to be joining the Hakluyt International Advisory Board. I have long believed in the importance of business and science working together to manage risks and create opportunities. At the end of 2020, this feels more relevant than ever before. I am sure I will enjoy working with Hakluyt and the other members of the company's advisory board."

Sir John Bell's appointment to the Hakluyt International Advisory Board is effective immediately.

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues.

The Hakluyt International Advisory Board comprises:

Niall FitzGerald KBE (Former CEO and Chairman of Unilever);

(Former CEO and Chairman of Unilever); Manvinder (Vindi) Banga (Partner, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice);

(Partner, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice); Sir Douglas Flint CBE (Chairman, Standard Life Aberdeen);

(Chairman, Standard Life Aberdeen); Dr Jürgen Grossmann (Founder, Georgsmarienhütte Holding GmbH);

Muhtar Kent (Former CEO and Chairman, The Coca-Cola Company);

(Former CEO and Chairman, The Coca-Cola Company); Irene Lee (Chairman, Hysan Development Co. Ltd);

(Chairman, Hysan Development Co. Ltd); Sir Iain Lobban (Former Director, GCHQ);

(Former Director, GCHQ); Minoru (Ben) Makihara KBE (former President and Chairman, Mitsubishi Corporation);

(former President and Chairman, Mitsubishi Corporation); Trevor Manuel (Former Minister of Finance, South Africa );

(Former Minister of Finance, ); Lubna S. Olayan (Chair, the merged SABB and Alawwal Bank);

(Chair, the merged SABB and Alawwal Bank); Sandi Peterson (Former Group Worldwide Chairman, Johnson & Johnson);

(Former Group Worldwide Chairman, Johnson & Johnson); Alfonso Prat-Gay (Former Minister of the Economy and President of the Central Bank of Argentina );

(Former Minister of the Economy and President of the Central Bank of ); Sir John Rose (Former CEO, Rolls-Royce);

(Former CEO, Rolls-Royce); Shuzo Sumi (Chairman, Sony Corporation);

(Chairman, Sony Corporation); Ambassador Louis Susman (Former US Ambassador to the UK); and

(Former US Ambassador to the UK); and Ratan Tata GBE (Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons ).

Sir John Bell has been Regius Professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford since 2002. He served as president of the Academy of Medical Sciences from 2006 to 2011. He is also chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Global Health Advisory Board. In 2011, he was appointed one of two UK Life Sciences Champions by the Prime Minister.

Niall FitzGerald KBE was CEO and chairman of Unilever between 1996 and 2004. He has also been chairman of Hakluyt, Reuters, the British Museum, the Nelson Mandela Legacy Trust, and many other organisations. He became an honorary Knight Commander of the British Empire in 2002, and received the Distinguished Service Award from the President of Ireland in 2015.

Varun Chandra joined Hakluyt in 2014 and was elected managing partner in 2019. Prior to Hakluyt, he worked in investment and merchant banking. He is also a trustee of the Royal Academy Trust, and sits on the boards of Sesame Workshop and the MCC Foundation.

For more information on Hakluyt, please visit www.hakluytandco.com

