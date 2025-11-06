Hakluyt opens new North American headquarters

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, is pleased to announce the opening of its new North American headquarters at 745 Fifth Avenue in New York City.

While the firm has long had a presence in the city, the opening of this new office reflects the firm's growing ambition in the Americas, where the firm are continuing to deepen client relationships, and where growth has been particularly strong in recent years.

Keith Lieberthal, who runs Hakluyt's business in the Americas, said: "This is an important moment for our firm. We have some exceptional clients across North America, and we hope they will all come to regard our new regional headquarters in the heart of Manhattan as a home away from home. As the issues they grapple with become ever more complex, Hakluyt's ability to offer thoughtful, discreet, strategic advice – close to where decisions are made – is more vital than ever. And so, of course, is the quality of human relationships. These are at the heart of everything we do, and our new space in New York is an ideal place in which to nurture them. We look forward to welcoming many friends, old and new, here soon."

Thomas Ellis, Hakluyt's managing partner, added: "New York has always been an important city for our firm. This new headquarters for the North American market reflects the increasing demand across the region for our differentiated insights and advice. We're enormously proud of the team we have built in the Americas, and are very excited for what's to come."

The new office will serve as a hub for Hakluyt's expanding team in North America, reinforcing the firm's dedication to helping senior business leaders make better-informed decisions on their most important issues.

The firm also has offices in San Francisco, Washington DC, Chicago, Toronto, and other locations around the world.