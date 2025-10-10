Single-use Bioprocessing Market worth US$33.67 billion by 2030 with 13.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Single-use Bioprocessing Market, valued at US$16.51 billion in 2024, stood at US$18.01 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 13.3% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$33.67 billion by the end of the period. Some factors contributing to the growth of the global single-use bioprocessing market include the growing adoption among contract development & manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), the increased productivity, and the reduced risk of cross-contamination. Moreover, reduced capital investment and the thriving biologics & biosimilar markets bolster the market growth.

Based on region, the single-use bioprocessing market is segmented into six major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2024, North America dominated the single-use bioprocessing market. Significant spending on pharmaceutical R&D activities, increasing demand for biosimilars, significant investments by biopharmaceutical companies & CMOs, a well-established healthcare market, and robust biopharmaceutical R&D infrastructure contribute to the large share of the North America market. Moreover, the US held the largest share in the North American market, as the country is the world's largest biopharmaceutical market and a leader in biopharmaceutical research & investments. Such increasing focus on biopharmaceutical manufacturing and the need for safe & high-quality products are expected to boost the demand for single-use bioprocessing products in the country.

By product, the single-use bioprocessing market is segmented into equipment and consumables. The consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to their repeated purchase, higher usage, frequent replacement, and broad application range. Additionally, the rising adoption of single-use technologies to minimize cross-contamination risks and improve process efficiency further augments the demand for consumables.

Based on application, the single-use bioprocessing market is segmented into cell culture, filtration, purification, mixing, storage & transfer, and other applications. The filtration segment dominated the single-use bioprocessing market in 2024. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide use of equipment for various filtration applications in the pharmaceuticals industry, the increased filtration requirements in the biopharmaceutical industry, and the higher requirement for these filters compared to consumables and filtration accessories.

Key players in the single-use bioprocessing market include Sartorius AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Repligen Corporation (US), Entegris (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), Saint-Gobain (France), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), METTLER TOLEDO (US), Porvair PLC (UK), Lonza (Switzerland), and ABEC, INC. (US).

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Merck KGaA is one of the leading players in the single-use bioprocessing market. The company has focused on strengthening its global presence & position by offering high-quality single-use bioprocessing products for end users, increasing investments in R&D, sustainable practices, focus on scalability & flexibility, and brand recognition. With a strong geographic reach, a broad portfolio of single-use bioprocessing products, and continuous expansion in developed and developing regions, the company is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Between 2022 and 2024, the company made several announcements, including the expansion of its facilities in Germany, China, France, and Ireland, to increase the manufacturing capacity of its biotechnology products. Its expansion activities in Europe and the Asia Pacific in 2024 are further expected to strengthen its position in the single-use bioprocessing market.

Danaher Corporation (US)

Danaher Corporation became one of the most prominent players in the single-use bioprocessing market following its acquisition of Pall Corporation. The company operates as one of the top players in the single-use bioprocessing market through its subsidiary Cytiva (US), with its strong portfolio of single-use bioreactors, filtration systems, and consumables. It focuses on growth strategies, such as agreements, acquisitions, and expansions, to strengthen its global position in the market. For instance, in September 2024, Cytiva, a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation, opened its first Innovation Hub in South Korea, located at the Songdo Global Biotech Cluster in Incheon. This facility is designed to support local biopharmaceutical companies by providing advanced bioprocessing training, technical support, and early access to new technologies.

