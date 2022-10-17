Single-Cell Analysis Market Worth $8+ Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 14+% CAGR | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Single-cell analysis Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Cell Type, Technique, Application, End User, and Geography," the global single-cell analysis market size is expected to grow from USD 3.18 billion in 2021 to USD 8.20 billion by 2028; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Global Single-Cell Analysis Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 3.18 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 8.20 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Cell Type Technique Application and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Agilent Technologies; Beckman Coulter Inc.; Becton Dickinson & Company (BD); Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Fluidigm Corporation; GE Healthcare; Illumina, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Qiagen N.V.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development Global Single-Cell Analysis Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPBT00002552/

Browse key market insights spread across 150 pages with list of tables & list of figures from the report, "Single-Cell Analysis Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Consumables and Instruments), Cell Type (Human Cells, Animal Cells, and Microbial Cells), Technique (Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microscopy, Mass Spectrometry, and Other Techniques), Application (Research Applications and Medical Applications), and End User (Academic and Research Laboratories, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, and Cell Banks and IVF Centers)"

Agilent Technologies; Beckman Coulter Inc.; Becton Dickinson & Company (BD); Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Fluidigm Corporation; GE Healthcare; Illumina, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Qiagen N.V.; and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. are among the key players profiled during the study of the global single-cell analysis market. Several other major companies were analyzed during this study to get a holistic view of the single-cell analysis market and its ecosystem.

Cancer cases is one of the major causes of death across the world and its burden is set to spiral. According to the National Cancer Institute, 1,806,590 new cancer cases were reported in the US and 606,520 associated deaths (mortalities) were registered in 2020. According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 10 million deaths were caused by cancer in 2020 worldwide. International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) stated that by 2040, the global burden of cancers is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million deaths worldwide. Growing diagnosis and treatment seeking rate are likely to enable the monitoring and management of cancer progression. Single-cell analysis utilize automated workflows with real-time monitoring of cancer cells and create novel therapeutic strategies for clinical management. This is expected to lead to more efficient and better analysis. Therefore, increasing incidence of cancer will boost R&D activities, further acting as one of the major driving factors to the global single-cell analysis market.

Based on product, the global single-cell analysis market is bifurcated into instruments and consumables. In 2021, consumables accounted for the largest share of the single-cell analysis market due to their high consumption than instruments.

By technique, the global single-cell analysis market is segmented into flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques. The next-generation sequencing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, and it is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption in genome mapping program and technological advancement in sequencing platform.

The end user segment is further segmented into academic and research laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and cell banks and IVF centers. The academic and research laboratories segment accounted for the largest global single-cell analysis market share in 2021, and it is expected to continue its dominance in the market over the forecast period. A rise in R&D activities coupled with public–private funding and growing number of academic and research laboratories facilities are expected to support the growth of the single-cell analysis market.

North America dominated the global single-cell analysis market with ~42% market share in 2021. The market growth in the region is majorly attributed to increasing R&D expenditure and government funding, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, growing pharmaceutical and life science industry, and strategic initiatives by prominent players along with the existence of these major players in the region. Moreover, rising awareness due to the high incidence of cancer diseases in the region has stimulated the growth of single-cell analysis market. Further, there has been a surge in COVID-19-related research projects, especially after the outbreak, using single-cell genome sequencing, consequently driving market expansion. Thus, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the global single-cell analysis market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period in North America.

