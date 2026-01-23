Singapore Airshow 2026 to thrill audiences with spectacular line-up of international flying displays

SINGAPORE, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Airshow 2026, held at the Changi Exhibition Centre from 3–8 February, will feature a total of eight aerial displays by six air forces and two commercial aircraft manufacturers, promising a thrilling showcase of aerobatics and aerial capabilities for aviation fans.

This edition's flying display line-up brings together an exciting mix of modern combat and commercial aircraft. Making its debut at Singapore Airshow 2026 is the Royal Australian Air Force's F-35A Lightning II, an advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

Returning to Singapore Airshow 2026 are several renowned military aerobatic teams known for their precision flying performances, including the Indian Air Force's Sarang helicopter display team, the Indonesian Air Force's Jupiter aerobatic team and the People's Liberation Army Air Force's Bayi aerobatic team. The Royal Malaysian Air Force's Sukhoi Su-30MKM fighter jet which performed in the 2016 and 2018 editions will again be performing at Singapore Airshow 2026.

Representing the host nation, the Republic of Singapore Air Force will present its Integrated Display Team featuring the F-16C fighter jet and the AH-64D Apache attack helicopter, demonstrating the close coordination and precision of the pilots, and the dedication and professionalism of the ground crew to ensure that the aircraft are flight-ready.

Commercial aviation enthusiasts will not be disappointed, with two headline-making aircraft in the line-up. Airbus' A350-1000 will return to the skies over Changi Exhibition Centre with its signature blend of elegance and power. COMAC's C919 narrow-body airliner will also take to the air, reflecting the rapid advances in next-generation commercial aviation.

Mr Leck Chet Lam, Managing Director of Experia Events, organiser of the Singapore Airshow, said: "The flying displays are always among the most anticipated highlights of the Singapore Airshow and the 2026 line-up reflects the strong international support for the event. We are pleased to present a diverse mix of military and commercial aircraft that showcases both cutting-edge technology and the skill of aircrew from around the world. We look forward to welcoming industry professionals, aviation enthusiasts and the public to enjoy these spectacular aerial performances."

The flying displays will be held once a day at 12:00pm on 3 February, 11:00am on 4 and 5 February; while during Weekend@Airshow, it will be twice a day at 11:00am and 3:30pm on 7 and 8 February. Please note that the schedule is subject to change, and attendees are advised to check the Singapore Airshow website for the latest updates.

In addition to the aerial performances, Singapore Airshow 2026 will feature an extensive static display comprising more than 35 aircraft spanning commercial, business, military and unmanned platforms from leading manufacturers and operators, including Airbus, Bombardier, COMAC, Dassault, Embraer, Gulfstream, Pilatus and Textron Aviation, alongside military assets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force, German Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force and United States Air Force.

Weekend@Airshow tickets can be purchased from SISTIC at the following prices: SGD 39 for adults, SGD 19 for children aged 3 to 12 years, and SGD 250 for the group package, which includes four tickets and one car park label.

About Singapore Airshow

The biennial Singapore Airshow is one of the most influential international aerospace and defence exhibition for stakeholders to forge strategic alliances, collaborate for change to shape the future of the global aviation industry. Organised and managed by Experia Events Pte Ltd, Singapore Airshow 2026 will take place from 3-8 February 2026. For more information on Singapore Airshow, visit www.singaporeairshow.com

About Experia Events Pte Ltd

Specialist in conceptualising, creating and curating trade events of strategic interest that spur industry development, Experia brings together captains of industries from all over the world to inspire ideas and influence decisions that move the needle in strategic issues for global, national and societal needs and progress. With its genesis in the Singapore Airshow, one of the most influential airshows globally, Experia's portfolio of events has expanded to span aerospace, defence, government, lifestyle and space sectors today. Experia is certified with the Data Protection Trustmark issued by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore, ISO27001 Information Security Management System and the MICE Sustainability Certification. For more information, visit http://www.experiaevents.com

