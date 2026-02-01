Singapore Airshow 2026 Milestone Edition: 20 Years of Shaping the Aerospace Landscape as Asia-Pacific Drives Global Growth

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Airshow 2026, organised and managed by Experia Events Pte Ltd, will take place from 3 to 8 February 2026 at the Changi Exhibition Centre, marking its 10th edition and 20 years of contribution to the global aerospace, defence and space sectors. The event arrives as Asia-Pacific accounts for 52% of global aviation industry growth in 2025, driven by the world's highest growth rates for passenger and cargo traffic.

Demonstrating the sector's momentum, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) projects airline net profits of US$41 billion in 2026, with passenger volumes exceeding 5 billion travellers. Asia-Pacific will continue to see strong demand in 2026, with load factors projected to reach 84.4% in 2026, an all-time high for the region.

As one of the world's most influential aerospace and defence exhibitions, Singapore Airshow 2026 will once again convene global industry leaders, business leaders, government and military delegations, innovators and investors to exchange ideas, forge partnerships and chart the next era of aerospace, defence and space.

A Global Platform for Aerospace and Defence

More than 1,000 participating companies from over 50 countries and regions will gather at Singapore Airshow 2026, representing the full spectrum of commercial aviation, defence, space, MRO, advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.

Leading aerospace and defence firms including Airbus, CATIC, Bell, Boeing, COMAC, GE Aerospace, Gulfstream, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, MBDA, Rolls-Royce, RTX, Saab, SIA Engineering, ST Engineering and Thales will be joined by a new wave of defence technology innovators. Companies such as Anduril, Helsing, Quantum Systems and Shield AI, alongside Quikbot in autonomous and uncrewed systems, DroneShield in counter-UAS, Edgecortix in AI computing, Hawkeye 360 in space-based intelligence and surveillance, Radia with the world's largest aircraft and Transcelestial with a laser-based space communications, reflecting the industry's transformation towards next-generation technologies and innovations.

Country pavilions from Australia, Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States will anchor the exhibition, with expanded representation from the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion and the China Pavilion, reinforcing the Airshow's position as Asia-Pacific's premier aerospace gateway. Collectively, these pavilions also occupy the largest total floor space ever in Singapore Airshow's history.

Singapore Airshow as an Economic Catalyst

Singapore Airshow's contribution extends well beyond the exhibition halls. The 2024 edition generated over S$391 million in economic activity while attracting more than 50,000 trade attendees and 60,000 public attendees. The 2026 edition is positioned to deliver similar scale, amplified by expanded programming including Space Summit 2026.

Singapore Airshow's economic contribution footprint cascades across Singapore's hospitality, transport, logistics and business services sectors, while catalysing longer-term value through investment flows, strategic partnerships, talent and workforce development.

"As aviation and defence adapt to shifts driven by sustainability and digitalisation, Singapore Airshow provides a neutral setting for stakeholders to engage and build partnerships with long-term relevance," said Mr Leck Chet Lam, Managing Director of Experia Events, organiser of Singapore Airshow. "Reaching our 10th edition reflects how Singapore Airshow has grown alongside the industry and how its role continues to expand, particularly as Asia-Pacific continues to drive the growth of the global aviation business."

Space Summit 2026: From Air to Orbit

For the first time, Singapore Airshow will extend its reach beyond Earth's atmosphere into Space with Space Summit 2026 (2 to 3 February 2026, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands).

Backed by Singapore's Office for Space Technology & Industry (OSTIn) and the Economic Development Board (EDB), the Summit establishes Singapore as Asia-Pacific's focal point for space sector dialogue. Under the theme "New Frontiers: Shaping a Responsible and Inclusive Space Future," the program convenes policymakers, space agencies, investors and innovators to address infrastructure development, sustainable practices, capital deployment and the in-space economy — forecasted by McKinsey to reach US$1.8 trillion by 2035.

Across two days, Space Summit 2026 will feature keynote addresses, leadership dialogues and focused panels on launch system innovations, the future in-space economy and Asia-Pacific market growth. Confirmed participation includes senior representatives from major space agencies[1] such as the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organisation (APSCO), Agência Espacial Brasileira (AEB), the German Space Agency (DLR), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA), the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA), Republic of Kazakhstan, UAE Space Agency.

The Summit will also see keynote insights from Michael Schoellhorn, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Defence & Space, and perspectives from ST Engineering as a Founding Partner, together with a diverse line-up of senior female leaders from across the global space ecosystem.

With strong interest from the global space value chain, Space Summit 2026 will bridge the aviation and space sectors – enabling cross-industry collaboration across connectivity, emerging technologies and commercial space applications.

Advancing Sustainable Aviation

Asia-Pacific is accelerating sustainable aviation through early SAF mandates, regional production capacity and growing investments. This momentum positions Asia-Pacific as a critical proving ground for SAF commercialisation and sustainable aviation innovation. Industry projections indicate SAF will represent 4–5% of global jet fuel consumption by 2030, with Singapore targeting 1% SAF adoption by 2026.

Neste, the world's leading renewable fuels producer, returns as Sustainable Aviation Partner. The company will share operational insights at AeroForum on SAF scale-up, supply chain evolution and practical pathways to decarbonisation.

Fostering Innovation and Next-Generation Technologies

Singapore Airshow 2026 creates direct channels between emerging innovators and established industry players.

The What's Next startup platform showcases breakthrough technologies in aerospace and defence, while dedicated exhibition zones highlight digital aviation, sustainable propulsion systems and next-generation defence capabilities. These spaces facilitate collaboration across the value chain and accelerate the transition of ideas from development to deployment.

Strategic Forums and Industry Engagement

The trade program at Singapore Airshow 2026 is structured to address both immediate industry priorities and longer-horizon transformation:

Weekend@Airshow - Family-Friendly Excitement

Weekend@Airshow (7-8 February 2026) opens the event to the public, combining aerial performances with static aircraft displays of commercial, military and business aircraft. Families can engage with interactive exhibits while Singapore Airshow mascots Captain Leo and Leonette make appearances throughout both days.

Tickets are available via SISTIC, priced at SGD 39 for adults, SGD 19 for children aged 3 to 12, and SGD 250 for a group package (four tickets plus one car park label). Attendees will also be able to enjoy AeroPerks[3], an exclusive rewards programme offering special privileges and savings across Singapore with 57 participating dining, retail, lifestyle and entertainment partners – enhancing their visitor experience beyond Singapore Airshow.

The crowd-favourite flying display program will feature performances from the Republic of Singapore Air Force and 7 other foreign flying display participants, namely Airbus, Comac, the Indian Air Force, the Indonesian Air Force, the People's Liberation Army Air Force, the Royal Australian Air Force and the Royal Malaysian Air Force. Autograph sessions will be held with pilots flying in the aerial display program. Flying display timings are subject to change; visitors are advised to check the Singapore Airshow website for updates.

AeroLens: Two Decades in Focus

Commemorating 20 years of Singapore Airshow, AeroLens presents a curated photography exhibition documenting the event's evolution. Featuring works from distinguished aviation photographers including MAphotoSG and Plane's Portrait Aviation Media, the showcase captures the technical advancement, scale and human dimension of aerospace development across two decades.

[1] Comprehensive list of participating space agencies available in Appendix A [2] Full AeroForum agenda available in Appendix B [3] AeroPerks is available to all visitors with Singapore Airshow passes. Offer validity periods vary by partner. A full list of participating partners and offers is available on the Singapore Airshow website.

About Singapore Airshow

The biennial Singapore Airshow is one of the most influential international aerospace and defence exhibition for stakeholders to forge strategic alliances, collaborate for change to shape the future of the global aviation industry. Organised and managed by Experia Events Pte Ltd, Singapore Airshow 2026 will take place from 3-8 February 2026. For more information on Singapore Airshow, visit www.singaporeairshow.com

About Experia Events Pte Ltd

Specialist in conceptualising, creating and curating trade events of strategic interest that spur industry development, Experia brings together captains of industries from all over the world to inspire ideas and influence decisions that move the needle in strategic issues for global, national and societal needs and progress. With its genesis in the Singapore Airshow, one of the most influential airshows globally, Experia's portfolio of events has expanded to span aerospace, defence, government, lifestyle and space sectors today. Experia is certified with the Data Protection Trustmark issued by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore, ISO27001 Information Security Management System and the MICE Sustainability Certification. For more information, visit http://www.experiaevents.com

Appendix A

S/N Organisation Name 1 Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organisation 2 Brazilian Space Agency 3 Cambodia General Department of Radio Frequency Spectrum Resource Management, Ministry of Post and Telecommunications 4 European Space Agency 5 Geo-informatics and Space Technology Development Agency 6 German Space Agency at DLR 7 Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre 8 Indonesian Space Agency 9 Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency 10 Laos Department of Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Technology and Communications 11 Malaysian Space Agency 12 Maldives Space Research Organisation 13 Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan 14 Myanmar Aerospace Engineering University, Ministry of Science & Technology 15 National Aeronautics and Space Administration 16 Philippine Space Agency 17 Spanish Space Agency 18 UAE Space Agency 19 Vietnam Space Centre

Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology

Appendix B