SINCH AB: INTERIM REPORT, JANUARY - JUNE 2025

STOCKHOLM, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Continued profitable growth

April – June 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 6,616m (7,041). Organic growth was 2 percent, while currency effects had a negative impact of 8 percent on net sales.

(7,041). Organic growth was 2 percent, while currency effects had a negative impact of 8 percent on net sales. Gross profit amounted to SEK 2,322m (2,386). Gross profit increased 6 percent organically with contributions from all regions and product categories. Currency effects had a negative impact of 9 percent.

(2,386). Gross profit increased 6 percent organically with contributions from all regions and product categories. Currency effects had a negative impact of 9 percent. EBITDA amounted to SEK 760m (792). EBITDA increased 4 percent organically, while currency effects impacted EBITDA negatively with 8 percent.

(792). EBITDA increased 4 percent organically, while currency effects impacted EBITDA negatively with 8 percent. Adjusted EBITDA was essentially unchanged at SEK 869m (867) and increased organically by 8 percent, while currency effects had a negative impact of 8 percent.

(867) and increased organically by 8 percent, while currency effects had a negative impact of 8 percent. Profit after tax was SEK 25m (95).

(95). Basic earnings per share were SEK 0.03 (0.11) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.03 (0.11).

(0.11) and diluted earnings per share were (0.11). Free cash flow was SEK 523m (903).

(903). Free cash flow per share R12M amounted to SEK 1.70 (3.05). Cash conversion R12M was 39 percent.

(3.05). Cash conversion R12M was 39 percent. Net debt in relation to Adjusted EBITDA R12M was 1.3 (1.7).

January – June 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 13,665m (13,833). Organic growth was 3 percent, while currency effects had a negative impact of 4 percent.

(13,833). Organic growth was 3 percent, while currency effects had a negative impact of 4 percent. Gross profit amounted to SEK 4,730m (4,698). Gross profit increased organically 4 percent with contributions from all regions and product categories. Currency effects had a negative impact of 3 percent.

(4,698). Gross profit increased organically 4 percent with contributions from all regions and product categories. Currency effects had a negative impact of 3 percent. EBITDA amounted to SEK 1,500m (1,560). EBITDA decreased organically by 1 percent, while currency effects had a negative impact of 2 percent.

(1,560). EBITDA decreased organically by 1 percent, while currency effects had a negative impact of 2 percent. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 1,758m (1,661), and increased organically 8 percent, while currency effects had a negative impact of 2 percent.

(1,661), and increased organically 8 percent, while currency effects had a negative impact of 2 percent. The loss after tax was SEK -23m (5).

(5). Basic earnings per share were SEK -0.03 (0.01) and diluted earnings per share were SEK -0 .03 (0.01).

(0.01) and diluted earnings per share were .03 (0.01). Free cash flow was reduced by a temporary increase in working capital and amounted to SEK 419m (1,327).

Significant events during the quarter

Jonas Dahlberg joined as CFO on April 1 .

joined as CFO on . Sinch and Authvia announced a partnership in payment-enabled messaging.

ROCCO recognized Sinch as a leader in RCS.

Sinch launched Mailgun Inspect.

Sinch published a market study, The State of Customer Communications.

Significant events earlier this year

IDC recognized Sinch as a leader in CPaaS.

Sinch cofounder Robert Gerstmann was appointed interim CPO.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

The Board of Directors of Sinch has decided to initiate share buybacks.

Sinch announced that the company is supporting AI-based communications through implementing Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Shareholders in Sinch were called to an extraordinary general meeting.

Invitation to webcast and phone conference

Sinch will present the interim report in a webcast and phone conference on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 2:00 PM CEST. Watch the presentation at investors.sinch.com/webcast. Follow the link below to register to participate via phone conference: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5007613. After you register, you will be given a phone number and conference ID to log into the conference.

For additional information, please contact

Ola Elmeland, Investor Relations

+46 72 143 34 59

investors@sinch.com

Jonas Dahlberg, Chief Financial Officer

+46 70 347 23 83

investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 175,000 businesses – including many of the world's largest tech companies – rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice, and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded on NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. XSTO:SINCH. Read more at sinch.com.

Note: Sinch AB (publ) is required to publish the information in this report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was released for publication by the contact person above on July 22, 2025, at 7:30 AM CEST.

This report is published in Swedish and English. In case of any differences between the English version and the Swedish original text, the Swedish version shall apply. The report has not been reviewed by the company's independent auditors.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/interim-report--january---june-2025,c4209736

The following files are available for download: