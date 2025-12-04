AI-powered conversational messaging drives global Black Friday momentum, Sinch data shows

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Early global platform data from Sinch (Sinch AB publ) shows that Black Friday on November 28 triggered a clear shift toward richer, AI-powered conversational messaging formats. RCS increased 144% compared with 2024, email volumes for November grew 32%, and total interactions across the Sinch platform reached 27 billion during Black Friday week.

With more than 900 billion communications processed each year, Sinch's global messaging patterns provide broad, aggregated signals of how businesses scale customer communication during peak shopping periods. Across the Sinch platform, conversational channels rose globally compared with Black Friday 2024, reflecting rapid adoption among retailers, logistics providers, and digital services.

Email and SMS once again anchored global holiday communication, supporting marketing campaigns, authentication, delivery tracking, and customer service at massive scale.

"This year's Black Friday shows that rich AI-powered, conversational experiences are no longer optional, they are the new standard," said Daniel Morris, Chief Product Officer at Sinch. "RCS is now gaining real traction as brands look for ways to stand out in crowded markets, while SMS, email and voice continue to provide the trust and reliability that peak-season commerce demands. The strong increases we're seeing are driven by earlier promotions, longer campaigns, and the growing expectation for real-time delivery updates, order tracking, and customer support."

During Black Friday week, activity increased across all major channels on the Sinch platform as businesses combined the reliability of SMS and email with more interactive formats such as RCS and WhatsApp to deliver seamless, real-time customer journeys.

Data Summary

RCS showed one of the strongest year-over-year increases among conversational channels during Black Friday 2025 (+144% vs 2024).

Email, the preferred channel for Black Friday promotions, saw 32% higher volumes during November compared to 2024.

Total interactions across Sinch's platform during the week of Black Friday reached 27 billion.

