Lendscape's contract management system will support Simply Asset Finance's business growth and expand reach

Both businesses share a dedicated vision to innovate the asset finance sector with sector-leading technology

Lendscape's Asset Finance cloud-native, API-first technology to drive efficiency and quality across processes, enabling further improvement of Simply Asset Finance's award-winning customer experience

LONDON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Asset Finance, the specialist business lending provider, announces it has chosen Lendscape's new market-leading contract management system to support its business growth, geographic expansion and further improve its customer experience.

SIMPLY Asset Finance integrates Lendscape's contract management solution

Both Simply Asset Finance and Lendscape have a shared vision and dedication to driving and disrupting the asset finance sector, through the use of innovative, market-leading tech solutions. Lendscape's contract management system will enable Simply Asset Finance to engage with its customers more efficiently, in real time, whilst providing advanced loan book management capabilities and data for strategic oversight.

Lendscape Asset Finance is a new kind of contract management system designed to manage all leases and loans on a single, user-friendly platform. It lifts the administrative burden, making everyday tasks easier. With this technology integrated into its lending solution, Simply Asset Finance will be able to continue its business vision to focus more time on supporting customers and broker partners through the right combination of experience, a personal approach, and efficient and accessible technology solutions to improve the end-to-end lending process.

This news comes shortly after Simply Asset Finance announced it has surpassed the £1 billion lending milestone just five years since its 2017 inception, having funded over 27,600 assets for businesses across the UK. The technology will allow the business to serve more customers, more efficiently, therefore feeding into its growth plans for 2023 and beyond.

Ylva Oertengren, Chief Operating Officer at Simply Asset Finance, said: "Our aim is to build a high quality and scalable platform through partnering with the best and most forward-thinking technology providers. Lendscape fits our model perfectly and its new contract management solution will give us the foundation for the next phase of our strategic build while supporting our future growth plans.

"Lendscape has the same drive to innovate in the asset finance sector as we do, and our partnership will allow us to reach more customers, broker partners and ultimately serve more businesses across the UK."

Steve Taplin, Managing Director at Lendscape, said: "We are delighted that Simply Asset Finance has selected Lendscape as a key partner to support them in their vision. Our cloud-native system has been designed from the ground up with the needs of asset finance providers and their clients in mind, and we look forward to supporting Simply in delivering innovative solutions to the market and excellent customer service underpinned by greater automation, efficiency gains and modern, intuitive user experiences.

About Simply Asset Finance

Simply Asset Finance was founded in April 2017 by a team of asset finance specialists, in response to the need for innovation and disruption in the sector. It offers an alternative financial model to banks and looks beyond a balance sheet and credit rating, supported by a digitally enabled customer journey. Simply Asset Finance consider a customer's potential and work with them to identify and implement the best solution to help them succeed. Their highly experienced sales team is made up of people with extensive knowledge of the industries they lend to. This means they understand the day-to-day challenges that businesses face and the dedicated support teams guide customers through the process, helping them every step of the way.

Simply Asset Finance has lent more than £1bn to over 6,000 small and medium businesses across a wide range of sectors including transport, construction, manufacturing, recycling, and agriculture.

About Lendscape:

Lendscape is the world's leading technology provider for all forms of secured finance.

With over 45 years of experience and in-depth industry understanding, our dynamic team has designed, developed, and delivered secured lending technology to over 50 markets and some of the worlds' most prestigious banking and financial services providers.

Lendscape supports a range of working capital and asset finance solutions such as factoring, invoice discounting, supply chain finance, asset-based lending as well as asset finance and many other forms of specialist finance.

