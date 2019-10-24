Simplilearn Wins Third Consecutive EC-Council Global Award

EC-Council, a leading international cybersecurity credentialing body, announced the winners at its annual Global Awards 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. The awards program recognizes the ongoing commitment of Accredited Training Centers (ATCs) and Certified EC-Council Instructors (CEIs) who have contributed significantly to the information security community by providing cutting-edge certification programs, further propounding the EC-Council's mission to mitigate cyber risk around the world.

This year's winners were selected from an extensive training partner network that spans 145 countries and from a large pool of Certified EC-Council Instructors. After meeting the stringent criteria set by the EC-Council awards committee, the best from each category were selected.

Speaking about the achievement, Krishna Kumar, CEO & Founder of Simplilearn, said, "For the past decade, Simplilearn has provided online blended learning programs to accelerate skills acquisition in the information security sector. We are extremely delighted and honored to have been chosen as a winner of the EC-Council ATC of the Year Award, for the fourth time since 2014 and the third year in a row. We will continue our commitment to enhancing the knowledge and skills of professionals in this crucial industry long into the future."

Previously, Simplilearn received the EC-Council Circle of Excellence Award in 2018, 2017, and 2014, and the Best Newcomer award in 2013.

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC and Bangalore, India; Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications and reach their business and career goals. The company's high-engagement curriculum blends self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistance. Simplilearn was recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 Online Learning Library Company for 2017-2019. For more information, visit Simplilearn.com .

SOURCE Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited