Simplilearn Strengthens Top Leadership With Two Key Appointments

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the world's #1 online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, as part of its scaling-up efforts, today announced the appointment of Mr. Mark Moran as the Chief Marketing Officer and Mr. Veerasundar V as Chief Financial Officer. These strategic additions to the leadership team reinforce Simplilearn's commitment to expanding its future growth.

Mark Moran joins Simplilearn as its Chief Marketing Officer, bringing a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record. He is a distinguished marketing expert with an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He served as Simplilearn's CMO from 2015 to 2022, pivotal in the company's substantial growth. His expertise and leadership will be instrumental in shaping the company's strategic direction to position it for sustained and profitable growth.

In addition, Veerasundar takes on the Chief Financial Officer role, fortifying Simplilearn's financial excellence and framework. He is a highly accomplished leader with a rich background in maximizing enterprise value through strategic financial management and supporting business transformation, previously played crucial roles in supporting industry-leading growth, implementing business processes, managing fundraisers, overseeing IPO listings, providing exit to private equity firms and collaborating with external consultants for business transformation. He has also been recognized with notable awards, including the 'CFO 100', 'CFO-Innovation in M&A-2022,' and the 'Finthinker Award'.

When discussing the new appointments, Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, of Simplilearn, said, "We're thrilled to have industry veterans like Mark Moran and Veerasundar join Simplilearn and are excited about the wealth of experience and strategic acumen they bring to the table. Mark's past contributions as CMO and Veerasundar's extensive financial expertise align seamlessly with our commitment and support to continued expansion. We look forward to working together to achieve our strategic goals and deliver exceptional value to customers and stakeholders."

Mr. Mark Moran expressed his excitement about joining Simplilearn, stating, "It's amazing to be back with Simplilearn, the dynamic team revolutionizing how professionals learn and grow. I look forward to contributing to Simplilearn's vision of empowering individuals through innovation and cutting-edge education. Together, we'll pave the way for a future where knowledge knows no bounds."

Mr. Veerasundar V, speaking about Simplilearn, said, "I'm excited to take on this new position, where I can combine my financial expertise with a company committed to empowering people through impactful learning experiences. I look forward to supporting Simplilearn's ongoing success by implementing financial strategies that will support its mission to reshape education on a global scale."

Simplilearn provides flexible and accessible e-learning solutions that enable individuals and companies to stay ahead in fast-expanding industries, focusing on imparting industry-relevant skills. These strategic appointments underscore Simplilearn's dedication to leadership excellence, positioning the company for continued success in the dynamic online learning landscape.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses worldwide. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

