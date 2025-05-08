Simplilearn Partners With Purdue University Online, Offers Cloud Computing and DevOps Certification Program in Collaboration With AWS and Microsoft Azure

PLANO, Texas, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , a global leader in digital upskilling, has today announced its partnership with Purdue University Online in collaboration with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud to offer a Cloud Computing and DevOps Certification Program . This industry-focused program prepares professionals and students keen to upskill or reskill, making their profiles more competitive in the dynamic domain. The course is designed to deliver intensive training in Cloud Computing and DevOps fundamentals, including AWS, Azure services and Linux.

The program is being launched at a time when the global cloud computing market is expected to grow from $735.45 billion in 2024 to $832.88 billion in 2025, a 13.2% CAGR. Meanwhile, the global DevOps market is projected to reach $25.5 billion by 2028 from $10.4 billion in 2023, a 19.7% CAGR.

The program offers over 150 hours of in-depth learning across major cloud platforms, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, along with comprehensive coverage of DevOps practices. The curriculum is designed and delivered by certified professionals with extensive hands-on experience. It includes masterclasses led by Purdue University faculty, staff, and top industry experts, in addition to the exclusive GenAI masterclasses. Learners will gain theoretical knowledge and practical experience through interactive sandboxed labs, official on-demand content, live virtual classes, and peer-to-peer collaboration. Upon completion, they can access Purdue's prestigious alumni network and Simplilearn's Job Assistance services, opening doors to exciting career opportunities.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn, said, "At Simplilearn, we remain deeply committed to empowering professionals to unlock the full potential of modern technologies. We have designed the program to equip the next generation of workforce with the expertise required to advance in cloud computing and site reliability domains. We recognize the transformative impact of cloud architecture and the need to deliver high-quality, industry-relevant resources that are valuable for upskilling. The program ensures that the learners master AWS cloud fundamentals through official on-demand content from AWS Skillbuilder, gain access to Microsoft Azure's official learning material, and earn Microsoft-branded certifications."

The program is ideal for professionals seeking growth or transition into cloud and DevOps roles. Each module is aligned with the latest trends reshaping the infrastructure automation ecosystem, ensuring alignment with evolving technologies and industry developments.

Regarding the partnership with Simplilearn, Searsha Gebhart, Purdue Assistant Director of Affiliate Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives, said, "We are pleased to partner with Simplilearn to deliver this program in cloud computing and DevOps. As businesses continue to scale, it has become necessary to bridge existing skill gaps and enable professionals to stay ahead. At Purdue, we are committed to facilitating upskilling and preparing professionals for high-potential, emerging roles in important technologies such as cloud computing and DevOps."

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a public research university leading with excellence at scale. Ranked among the top 10 public universities in the United States, Purdue discovers, disseminates, and deploys knowledge with a quality and at a scale second to none. More than 107,000 students study at Purdue across multiple campuses, locations and modalities, including more than 58,000 at our main campus in West Lafayette and Indianapolis. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue's main campus has frozen tuition for 14 years in a row. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap — including its comprehensive urban expansion, the Mitch Daniels School of Business, Purdue Computes, and the One Health initiative — at https://www.purdue.edu/president/strategic-initiatives .

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in Plano, Texas, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe. Simplilearn offers individuals and businesses worldwide access to world-class work-ready training. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live online classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners globally. The programs are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

