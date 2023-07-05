Simplilearn Maintains Its Position on the List of Top 20 Companies for Online Learning Libraries by Training Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , a global digital skills training provider, has ranked on the Training Industry list of the Top 20 Companies for Online Learning Libraries for the seventh time. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies. The award recognizes Simplilearn as an integral player in global upskilling and adds to the company's streak of being recognized among the Top 20 Companies for Online Learning Libraries year after year.

Training Industry selected the top 20 companies based on the breadth and quality of courses, features, and capabilities, industry visibility, innovation and impact in the online learning library market, client and user representation, and business performance and growth. These companies are comprehensive or specialized online upskilling providers of on-demand content solutions, covering various subject areas with advanced features and capabilities. This recognition exemplifies Simplilearn's commitment to providing a high-quality, seamless, and highly interactive learning experience to working professionals in the digital space and empowering them for better career opportunities.

This achievement adds another feather to Simplilearn's cap of achievements. In November 2022, Simplilearn was named to the Training Industry's List of Top 20 Companies for Online Learning Libraries for the sixth time.

Speaking about the achievement, Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Simplilearn, said, "Heartiest congratulations to the entire Simplilearn family on maintaining the winning streak year after year. It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of a team that is consistent and dedicated to achieving new heights. Simplilearn has always worked towards its mission of providing industry-relevant, high-quality upskilling programs to students and professionals. I want to thank Training Industry for bestowing this honor upon us and recognizing our efforts in bringing quality upskilling to learners across the globe."

Tom Whelan, Director of Corporate Research at Training Industry, Inc., said, "The unique and emerging companies chosen for this year's Online Learning Library List represent a strong set of providers with specialized strengths in topics, industries, tools and more. With strong portfolios of courses, these companies help organizations close employee skills gaps and improve learner retention with up-to-date content."

Simplilearn conducts more than 3,000 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn give learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains.

About Training Industry, Inc.

"We make connections." Our company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations and communicating rapidly evolving best practices. Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class, work-ready training to individuals and businesses worldwide. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career and business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com/

