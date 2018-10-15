Simplilearn Launches Robotic Process Automation, A New Course Category

SAN FRANCISCO, January 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Partners with Automation Anywhere for the advanced RPA course

Professional digital-skills training company Simplilearn today announced the launch of a new course category - Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Revolutionizing businesses and quickly becoming one of the quintessential technologies changing the face of IT, RPA accelerates digital transformation, automating manual, repetitive tasks, giving back time to professionals to achieve their true potential. To help professionals stay relevant in the digital age, Simplilearn will be offering three courses ranging from foundation to practitioner levels: Introduction to Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the RPA using UiPath Training Course, and the Automation Anywhere Certified Advanced RPA Professional Training Course.

Simplilearn has partnered with Automation Anywhere, the leader in RPA, to deliver the Automation Anywhere certification course. The partnership will provide access to official Automation Anywhere content with co-created real industry projects and certifications from the market leader.

Commenting on the launch of the new course category, Simplilearn's Chief Product Officer, Anand Narayan, said, "We see a huge opportunity as RPA is changing the future of industries. There will be an increased need for professionals who have the skillset to design, build, manage and analyze how RPA fits into their business strategies. Through our association with Automation Anywhere, we aim to step ahead in preparing the future IT workforce with relevant skillsets."

As per the Grand View Research, the global market for RPA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.1 percent and the market size is projected to reach $3.11 billion by 2025. Industries such as BFSI, retail, telecom/IT, BPO, healthcare and manufacturing have seen an increase in adoption of RPA owing to the increase in efficiencies, time-sensitivity and automation of mundane tasks. Responding to this overwhelming requirement and assessing the skill gap currently prevalent, Simplilearn collaborated with Automation Anywhere to launch the advanced curriculum in Robotic process automation.

"As more organizations adopt RPA to automate business processes, it is important to build domain expertise using the latest technology," said Arvind Thothadri, Vice President - Global Training and Certification, Automation Anywhere. "Automation Anywhere University transfers RPA knowledge and skills to professionals worldwide to help them thrive in this new workforce. We are happy to partner with Simplilearn to offer these valuable training courses to prepare the next generation of successful business leaders for the new era of global work."

The course caters to the upskilling needs of IT Professionals between the mid-management (program/project managers) and the CXO levels, across development, business, operations and support roles, including solution architects, software developers, business analysts, RPA infrastructure administrators, customer support specialists, sales engineers and system administrators. After completing the course, the learner would be qualified as an Automation Anywhere certified RPA professional.

Course Descriptions:

Introduction to Robotic Process Automation (RPA): This course will put the professional on the fast track in advanced intelligent applications. The course will provide an overview of RPA concepts, the value-add it brings, and train the professional on real business use-cases of RPA.

RPA using UiPath Training course: Building the professional's RPA expertise from the ground up using the advanced UiPath RPA platform, this course will prepare the professional for the RPA Developer Advanced Certification exam, recognized as a premium certification in this space. The professional will stand to gain real hands-on exposure to creating RPA bots, designing effective RPA solutions, and automating repeated processes within the organization.

Automation Anywhere certified advanced RPA professional training course: This course will build the professional's ability to demonstrate a good understanding of RPA, Automation Anywhere, enterprise platform, its architecture, components and various features and functionality. Also builds Knowledge in how to create bots using different types of recorders, skills to use various recorders, editors, and commands to build bots to automate simple processes and importantly to apply RPA knowledge in real-world scenarios.

