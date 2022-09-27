Simplilearn in partnership with Meta Immersive Learning launches program in Spark AR Studio

Simplilearn in partnership with Meta Immersive Learning will provide training in Spark AR Studio for learners

The program on Spark AR Studio will provide access to quality upskilling to all learners

Through the partnership with Meta Immersive Learning, Simplilearn will provide certifications to learners after the completion of the program and exam

The first 100 students to complete all three Meta courses will receive a voucher which they can redeem while they apply for the Meta Spark AR Certification Exam.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , a global digital skills training provider, announced its partnership with Meta Immersive Learning to launch Spark AR to provide a comprehensive understanding of the skills required to create basic effects using augmented reality. Through Meta Immersive Learning , Meta is investing $150 million to help develop the next generation of creators, fund high quality immersive experiences and increase access to learning through technology. These courses will be launched in India, US, Europe, Middle-East and other key markets, and will help learners get a grasp of the basics of creating interactive and engaging user experiences and effects. Learners will also be able to master the usage of 3D modelling, textures, and other features of Spark AR Studio in order to start or boost their careers.

The program is best suited for software developers, digital marketers, animators, AI engineers, individuals with 2-3 years of work experience, final year students and anyone looking to build a career in AR. The program will be free of cost in hopes of offering great access to these skills. Post the completion of the program, individuals will have the opportunity to receive a course completion certificate from Simplilearn, and the Spark AR course will provide learners with upskilling opportunities to thrive in the digital economy. The other two programs on AR Fundamentals and AR Pro will be released in November 2022.

The program will cover the topics on Introduction to AR, The Basics of Creating Effects with Spark AR, Sharing your AR Effect with the world and What's Next for AR Creators. The augmented reality course consists of 90 minutes of video content that will help gain a thorough understanding of Spark AR. The videos of this augmented reality training course are created by expert instructors who are industry leaders with vast experience in the field. They are aware of the needs of different learners and have designed the program to be easy to learn.

Speaking on the program, Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simplilearn, said, "Artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality are becoming more pervasive in all aspects of life. As these technologies take over the tasks, qualified professionals are required to create and manage them across industries. Therefore, the opportunities in this exciting field will be massive in the years to come. In line with the same, we have witnessed a demand amongst freshers and professionals to upskill in their careers with programs in AR/VR. We are offering this program in partnership with Meta on our SkillUp platform for free so that learners and AR/VR enthusiasts can gain a deep understanding of the concepts and upskill at no cost. Simplilearn has always been committed to providing industry relevant programs to its learners to help them stay ahead of the industry curve and excel in their respective careers. In line with the partnership, we aim to have more than 1 lac enrolments for this future-focused program by March 2023."

Simplilearn conducts more than 3,000 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn give learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone company is one of the world's leading online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

