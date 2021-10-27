Simplilearn Extends Its Partnership With Gulf Business Machines for Employee Development in the Gulf Region

About Gulf Business Machines

With more than 30 years of experience, seven offices, and over 1,500 employees across the region, Gulf Business Machines (GBM) is a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider. GBM offers the region's broadest portfolio, including industry-leading digital infrastructure, digital business solutions, security, and services. Since 1990, GBM has nurtured partnerships with the world's leading technology companies and invested in a talented, skilled workforce to implement solutions that cater to customers' specific, complex and diverse business needs. Some of their strategic partners in the Gulf include IBM, Cisco, and VMware.

Through the partnership with Simplilearn over 2020 and 2021, GBM has successfully upskilled its employees to drive effective business outcomes. This learning initiative will continue to equip GBM employees with Digital skills, preparing them to meet the demands of a digital future and contribute to the organization's growth.

How Simplilearn Empowers GBM

The partnership objective is to make Simplilearn's live virtual Bootcamps covering key skills areas available to GBM's employees across all centers in the Gulf market. The skills and capabilities its employees have acquired align with GBM's business objectives.

Simplilearn uniquely offers a scalable platform solution for Live Virtual Classroom training that combines expert instructor-led live classrooms with applied learning components. Programs are available for beginner, intermediate, and advanced learning levels. Along with 24/7 teaching assistance, all programs offer sessions with subject matter experts, industry-certified Capstone projects, and hands-on practice through Integrated Labs. On completing the programs, learners will receive certificates of completion from Simplilearn and related industry partners.

Sharing his views on this partnership, Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Simplilearn, said, "We are happy to continue supporting Gulf Business Machines through their upskilling journey and address the gap that exists in digital upskilling. We believe that this extended partnership will help the workforce build new skills and polish and redeploy existing ones, thus helping GBM explore new growth opportunities and improve business outcomes. We are pleased to work with GBM towards proactive upskilling and contribute to the region's overall development goals."

"A year ago, as part of our continued investment in the learning and development of our colleagues, we partnered with Simplilearn to add their learning platform to our existing catalog of learning interventions," said Feras Al Majed, Vice President - Human Resources, Gulf Business Machines. "To continue to foster a lifelong learning culture within our organization and enhance our colleague experience, we are delighted to extend this partnership. The blended learning approach which Simplilearn offers has provided our colleagues a flexible and cutting edge platform that has enhanced their competencies and acumen to support our clients on their digital transformation journey. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Simplilearn and continue this mutually beneficial partnership well into the future."

Looking to the Future

The Gulf region is poised for digital transformation and a vast expansion of its technology workforce. GBM is poised to take full advantage of these trends by supporting the region's technology growth. The ongoing partnership between Simplilearn and GBM, therefore, has benefits that go well beyond the two companies and will enhance the technological ecosystem in the region.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers across companies, Simplilearn's training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671207/Simplilearn_GBM_Partnership.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited