SIMPLILEARN AND UT AUSTIN COLLABORATE FOR A BOOT CAMP IN PROJECT MANAGEMENT

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the world's #1 online boot camp for digital skills training, collaborated with The McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin for a boot camp in Project Management . The boot camp will be launched in the US market and covers strategizing and management of project, program, risk, quality, and complexity; customer-centric digital transformation; PMO implementation; Agile; and Scrum skills. It will help the company expand in Texas and the Southwest region. This boot camp is best suited for project/product/program professionals, managers and engineers who want to gain the right digital age skills and credentials to put their careers on an accelerated growth path, industry veterans who would like to move into Project Leadership roles, and senior executives who would like to keep up with the pace of the business transformation. To enroll in this boot camp, individuals need to have an undergraduate degree and be professionals in any domain.



The boot camp has a duration of 6 months and comprises four courses: a PMP certification course, Agile Scrum Master, Microsoft Project, and Implementing PMO. It also includes elective courses such as PMI-Risk Management Professional and Lean Six Sigma Green Belt. It is aligned with PMI-PMP, EXIN-Agile Scrum Master and IASSC-Lean Six Sigma certifications. The curriculum includes the operational and leadership skills required to deliver large, complex, transformational projects while balancing the trade-off between cost-quality-risk and aligning with organizational goals. The program incorporates industry-aligned projects and a capstone project. The boot camp is delivered in a blended learning approach with a combination of live virtual classes conducted by PMI-authorized Instructors and self-paced learning content. In addition to world-class learning, program graduates become eligible for UT Austin's Alumni Association membership.

Speaking on the boot-camp, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, "Project management as a profession has continued to be very relevant in all types of business, whether this is achieved in an iterative, agile way or through deep planning. There are very few relevant programs that cover the entire spectrum of project management. We are pleased to have teamed with one of the most prestigious universities in the US, UT Austin, to offer the boot camp in Project Management. This program will help learners receive all the necessary skills and tools needed to accelerate their journeys in the field of Project Management."

The boot camp will assist the learners in earning 146 PDUs for PMI-related certifications with 35 contact hours. The learners will experience 8X higher live interaction in live online classes by industry experts. The Capstone projects in 3 domains will require learners to implement the skills learned during this program, as will the 17 hands-on projects, 30 tools, 15+ simulation exams, and PMI-authorized PMP examination preparation content. UT Austin will be producing and hosting at least one masterclass from the faculty of Texas Executive Education/McCombs School of Business Foundation at the University of Texas at Austin every month, depending on the number of cohorts.

Simplilearn conducts more than 3,000 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Simplilearn's programs allow learners to upskill and get certified in popular domains.

