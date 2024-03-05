Simplilearn and Purdue University Online Unite Forces to Bridge Gen AI Job Market's Skills Gap

This Generative AI program equips learners with essential skills to develop and deploy GenAI-enabled applications, culminating in a joint certificate from Purdue University Online and Simplilearn

The comprehensive curriculum covers advanced topics like LLMs, VAEs, GANs, prompt engineering, transformers, and attention mechanisms, ensuring proficiency in Generative AI applications

Learners will gain hands-on experience while leveraging popular tools like ChatGPT, OpenAI, DALL-E 2, Hugging Face, and LangChain

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , a global digital skills training provider, extended its collaboration with Purdue University Online, renowned for its commitment to innovation, research, and education to introduce the Applied Generative AI Specialization program . The program is carefully designed to equip professionals with the essential skills and knowledge needed to navigate the rapidly evolving field of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Generative AI). According to Marketresearch.biz , the worldwide market for Generative AI in jobs is predicted to reach approximately $1259.9 million by 2032, up from $233.0 million in 2022. This represents a growth rate of 18.9% from 2023 to 2032. This reinforces the need for well-curated programs to equip learners with the competency to thrive in the Gen AI-driven digital economy.

The Applied Generative AI Specialization program aims to provide students with a thorough knowledge of this game-changing technology. It covers key concepts and techniques such as Large Language Models (LLMs), prompt engineering, transformers, attention mechanisms, LLM application development, and LLM fine-tuning. This program leverages a hybrid pedagogy that enables learners to create Gen AI-enabled applications using OpenAI APIs and other popular GenAI tools and deploy them.

Key components of the Purdue University Online and Simplilearn-led Applied Generative AI Specialization program are designed to give learners an extensive and practical learning experience. After finishing the program successfully, learners will get a certificate of completion jointly issued by Simplilearn and Purdue University Online, which helps them advance their professional qualifications. Learners will also have access to Purdue's prestigious alumni association and networking opportunities.

The program delivers over 50 hours of core curriculum through live-online classes led by industry experts, ensuring a robust understanding of Generative AI concepts. Through hands-on projects, participants can apply their knowledge in building real-world Generative AI-enabled applications. Live-online masterclasses, facilitated by Purdue faculty and staff, further enrich the learning experience. Exposure to industry tools, including ChatGPT, OpenAI, DALL-E 2, Hugging Face, LangChain, and more, ensures that participants are well-versed in cutting-edge technologies. Furthermore, Simplilearn's JobAssist program connects learners with top hiring companies, enhancing their career prospects in the rapidly evolving field of Generative AI.

Candidates with a basic understanding of programming concepts and mathematics are most suited for this program. Working professionals with 2+ years of professional work experience will be preferred as they would benefit the most from the program. The program caters to a broad spectrum of professionals, including IT professionals, software developers, data analysts, analytics managers, business analysts, data engineers, data scientists, beginners, and recent graduates. This inclusive approach ensures that individuals from diverse backgrounds can acquire the skills needed to thrive in the burgeoning field of Generative AI.

Within the quickly changing field of Generative AI, where industry predictions indicate significant expansion, this specialist course becomes an indispensable tool for experts in various fields. Given that the market for Generative AI is predicted to reach $667.9 billion by 2030 and increase at a projected annual pace of 24.4% between 2023 and 2030, the program becomes a crucial pathway for anyone looking to take advantage of this technology's disruptive potential. Furthermore, Generative AI is anticipated to boost the world economy by $4.4 trillion a year, highlighting its importance and influence in several industries.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer of Simplilearn, said, "In today's dynamic landscape, the increasing demand for AI professionals underscores the significance of Simplilearn's strategic collaboration with Purdue University for the Applied Generative AI Specialization program. As we embark on an era where Generative AI is poised to shape a multi-billion dollar market by 2030, this initiative addresses the burgeoning need for adept AI professionals. Our partnership not only presents learners with a distinctive learning pathway but also empowers them with proficiency in cutting-edge industry tools, emerging technologies, and governance frameworks. This strategic alliance addresses the skills gap by enabling learners to acquire the right skills in this ever-evolving domain of Generative AI."

Speaking about the partnership with Simplilearn, Dimitrios Peroulis, Senior Vice President for Purdue University Online, said, "We're pleased to partner with Simplilearn for the Applied Generative AI Specialization Program. The transformative impact of the AI revolution on diverse industries has sparked increased interest among aspiring professionals to elevate their skills in this dynamic field. Our collaboration with Simplilearn can help these professionals stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of Generative AI, a crucial domain in artificial intelligence."

After completing the program, learners will become skilled professionals with a solid grasp of Generative AI concepts, a command of Python fundamentals, and expertise with advanced approaches. The learning route consists of foundational courses covering Python basics, advanced Generative AI models, tools, and applications, and the crucial aspects of Generative AI governance. Graduates will be prepared to negotiate AI initiatives' ethical and legal landscape by combining their technological expertise with a sophisticated understanding of governance. In acknowledgment of their achievements, participants will receive certificates for each course in the learning route and a program completion certificate jointly provided by Simplilearn and Purdue University Online, attesting to their proficiency in Generative AI.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses worldwide. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

Simplilearn conducts more than 3,000 live classes monthly, with an average of 80,000 learners who spend more than 500,000 hours on the platform. Its programs allow learners to upskill and get certified in popular domains.

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a public research institution demonstrating excellence at scale. Ranked among top 10 public universities and with two colleges in the top four in the United States, Purdue discovers and disseminates knowledge with a quality and at a scale second to none. More than 105,000 students study at Purdue across modalities and locations, including nearly 50,000 in person on the West Lafayette campus. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue's main campus has frozen tuition 13 years in a row. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap — including its first comprehensive urban campus in Indianapolis, the new Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business, and Purdue Computes — at: https://www.purdue.edu/president/strategic-initiatives .

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com/

