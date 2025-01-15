Simplilearn and Imperial Launch Data Strategy for Leaders Programme

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, has partnered with Imperial College Business School Executive Education to launch a new Data Strategy for Leaders programme (Induction: 22 January 2025 | Regular Classes: 22 January 2025 - 27 April 2025). This innovative 14-week course is designed to equip business leaders with the skills to harness data for strategic decision-making and drive organisational growth.

The programme has been created to address the growing skills needed across global industries for senior-level professionals to become more data literate. A recent survey conducted at The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit revealed that over 65% of data leaders have prioritised data governance for 2024, and more than half of data leaders had increased budgets for data and analytics in 2024, indicating the growing importance of its role in organisational strategy and growth.

Looking to the future, and with 54% of such leaders keen to explore the possibilities of generative AI for data and analytics, the new programme provides senior-level professionals with a timely opportunity to enhance their capabilities and gain a competitive edge in their industries.

"Data is now the lifeblood of successful businesses. In today's competitive landscape, leveraging data is essential for driving growth and innovation. Organisations must prioritise data governance and strategy to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency. At Simplilearn, we are dedicated to empowering leaders with the skills necessary to harness data's full potential, enabling them to unlock new opportunities and create a culture of innovation," said Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn.

The curriculum will support leaders in developing and implementing effective data strategies that align with their business objectives, promoting a culture of innovation and data-driven transformation. Developed and delivered by Imperial College London faculty, the curriculum will cover critical topics such as data governance, privacy, security, GenAI applications, and data monetisation. Through business scenarios and case studies, learners can also test the practical applications of GenAI, AI, and ML technologies.

The programme is delivered online for easy access and does not require learners to have prior tech expertise but is tailored for senior leaders, business heads, and aspiring C-level executives. Teaching will be delivered by Imperial faculty, data leaders, and global peers and supported by Simplilearn.

"At Imperial, we recognise data as a transformative force in today's business environment. As organisations increasingly rely on data to drive strategic decisions, our partnership with Simplilearn will equip mid-senior level leaders with the essential skills to navigate this landscape. The Data Strategy for Leaders programme will empower participants to harness data effectively, ensuring they can innovate and lead their organisations to success," said David Brown, Director of Executive Education, Imperial College London.

Upon completion, graduates will earn a prestigious certificate and gain Associate Alumni status from Imperial College Business School, underscoring their expertise as data leaders.

Candidates interested in the programme can apply through the online application form. The admissions panel will review applications and extend offers to selected candidates. Admission is confirmed upon acceptance of the offer and payment of the programme fee. The first cohort for this cutting-edge programme by Imperial College Business School Executive Education begins in January. Click here to get more details about the programme.

About Imperial College London

We are Imperial – a world-leading university for science, technology, engineering, medicine and business (STEMB), where scientific imagination leads to world-changing impact.

As a global top ten university in London, we use science to try to understand more of the universe and improve the lives of more people in it. Across our nine campuses and throughout our Imperial Global network, our 22,000 students, 8,000 staff, and partners work together on scientific discovery, innovation and entrepreneurship. Their work navigates some of the world's toughest challenges in global health, climate change, AI, business leadership and more.

Founded in 1907, Imperial's future builds on a distinguished past, having pioneered penicillin, holography and fibre optics. Today, Imperial combines exceptional teaching, world-class facilities and a habit of interdisciplinary practice to unlock scientific imagination.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in Plano, Texas and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a world-leading digital skills provider, enabling learners across the globe. Simplilearn offers individuals and businesses worldwide access to world-class work-ready training. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live online classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners globally. The programmes are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognised, and globally relevant training programmes are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

