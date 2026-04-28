Simform Recognized as a 'Pervasive Player' in MarketsandMarkets' latest 360Quadrant for the Application Modernization Services Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simform has been recognized as a 'Pervasive Player' in the Application Modernization Services Market by MarketsandMarkets on its 360Quadrants platform. The recognition reflects Simform's growing market presence and its ability to deliver enterprise-scale modernization programs across complex application ecosystems.

The 360Quadrants evaluation assessed over 200 companies globally, with only the top 35 vendors recognized across categories based on their market footprint and product capabilities. Simform's positioning as a Pervasive Player places it among established vendors demonstrating strong execution, expanding service breadth, and consistent delivery across modernization initiatives.

The 'Pervasive Player' category represents organizations that demonstrate strong execution capabilities and a broad portfolio of modernization services, along with a proven track record of transforming legacy applications into scalable, secure, and cloud-ready systems.

Simform supports enterprises in modernizing complex application ecosystems by employing it's product-thinking approach and AI-powered accelerator NeuVantage. Simform's modernization expertise spans across MACH-based re-architecture & re-platforming, UX/CX transformation, scalable data/integration hubs, cloud platform transformation, and AI-native application managed services. Delivering modernization through strategic, outcome-led approaches

Rather than treating modernization as isolated projects, Simform works with enterprises and ISVs to define strategic, outcome-led roadmaps aligned with business priorities such as cost optimization, system resilience, and faster product and platform innovation.

"Legacy modernization is increasingly becoming a strategic lever for how organizations compete and innovate, not just how they manage technology," said Prayaag Kasundra, CEO at Simform. "What we're seeing is a shift toward more integrated, platform-driven ecosystems, and this recognition reflects our commitment to helping enterprises and ISVs navigate that shift with clarity and long-term thinking."

Across engagements, Simform has helped enterprises modernize large-scale application portfolios, improving infrastructure efficiency and accelerating time-to-market for business-critical systems. It helped a manufacturing enterprise reduce quote generation time by 70% by modernizing its legacy systems and integrating cloud-based workflows. In another, Simform modernized a last-mile delivery platform, enabling real-time visibility and reducing manual operational overhead by 30%.

Simform's approach is further strengthened by NeuVantage, its AI-powered application modernization accelerator, which helps streamline portfolio analysis , transformation planning, and automatic refactoring and replatforming workflows. This is complemented by a broader set of proprietary engineering accelerators that provide prebuilt frameworks and workflows to reduce complexity and improve execution predictability.

Simform's work spans across industries and sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, supply chain, digital natives, and more, supporting organizations across North America, the UK, EMEA, and other key markets.

A growing role in enterprise modernization

As application modernization becomes more closely aligned with cloud, data, and AI strategies, enterprises are increasingly seeking strategic partners that can operate across the full lifecycle, from assessment and transformation to continuous optimization.

Simform continues to expand its role in this space by helping organizations build scalable and adaptable application ecosystems that can evolve with changing business and technology needs.

"Application modernization is no longer a one-time initiative-it's becoming a continuous capability that shapes how organizations build, operate, and evolve their digital platforms," said Hiren Dhaduk, CTO at Simform. "Our focus is on helping enterprises move beyond fragmented transformation efforts toward more integrated, structured, outcome-driven modernization strategies that deliver continuous business value."

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of key market players based on techno-commercial insights gathered from industry experts, customers, vendors, and secondary research sources such as company publications, analyst reports, and industry databases. Vendors are assessed across multiple parameters, including product footprint, market presence, growth strategies, and customer impact.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt over USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions while it enables vendors to showcase their strengths, differentiate their offerings, and connect with potential customers globally.

About Simform

Simform is a digital engineering company specializing in Cloud, Data, AI, and Experience Engineering. It partners with high-growth ISVs and tech-enabled enterprises to build, modernize, and scale business-critical applications and platforms through its co-engineering delivery model. With over 15 years of experience, Simform combines deep engineering expertise with reusable frameworks and accelerators to deliver scalable, resilient, and future-ready solutions.

Simform Contact:

Rohit Akiwatkar,

Director of Marketing

+1-321-237-2727

contactus@simform.com

https://www.simform.com/

About MarketsandMarkets

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