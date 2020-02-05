Silicon EPI Wafer Market to Reach $1.55 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increasing demand for epitaxial wafer in consumer electronics, growing usage of GPS, and emerging trends of wafers in automotive industry drive the growth of the global silicon EPI wafer market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Silicon EPI Wafer Market by Type (Heteroepitaxy and Homoepitaxy), Wafer Size (6-inch, 8-inch, 12-inch, and Others) Application (LED, Power Semiconductor, MEMS- Based Devices), and Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global silicon EPI wafer industry was estimated at $1.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $1.55 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increasing demand for epitaxial wafer in consumer electronics, growing usage of GPS, emerging trends of wafers in automotive industry, and development in the semiconductor industry drive the growth of the global silicon EPI wafer market. On the other hand, increase in cost of wafer manufacturing curtails down the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in popularity of IoT in wafers is expected to create an array of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The homoepitaxy segment to dominate by 2026-

Based on type, the homoepitaxy segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global silicon EPI wafer market share in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.0% by the end of 2026. Surge in demand for automation in vehicle infotainment systems like airbag control, anti-lock braking system, GPS, power doors and windows, car navigation & display, and automated driving makes homoepitaxy as the fastest and largest growing segment in the silicon EPI wafer market.

The 12-inch segment to lead the trail during the study period-

Based on wafer size, the 12-inch segment accounted for three-fifths of the global silicon EPI wafer market revenue in 2018 and is projected to maintain its top status from 2019 to 2026. The same segment is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the study period. 12-inch wafer size ensures high production of ICs at the same specifications on the same wafer, which effectively reduces the IC cost and increases the profit margin in wafer manufacturing process.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, generated the major share in 2018-

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2018, garnering more than half of the global silicon EPI wafer market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the estimated period. increase in demand for high voltage operating devices and importance of driver IC to ensure power management drive the EPI silicon wafer market in the Asia-Pacific region. However, North-America happened to be the second largest share holder in 2018.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Applied Materials

Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Epigan

ASM

Nichia Corporation

Tokyo Electron

Global Wafers

Siltronic

Wafer World Inc.

Sumco Corporation

SOURCE Allied Market Research