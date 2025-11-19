Signify Selects Verkada to Modernise Security and Drive Operational Intelligence

The global lighting leader has transformed its physical security operations with Verkada's unified cloud-based platform, improving visibility, standardising processes, and centralising operations.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Signify , a global leader in lighting solutions, has selected Verkada , a leader in AI-powered physical security technology, to unify and modernise its security operations across 30 manufacturing, distribution, and R&D sites spanning seven countries.

By standardising on Verkada's integrated, cloud-based platform — which combines video security, access control, alarms, and analytics — Signify has halved operational costs, achieved a 30% decrease in security incidents, and reduced investigation times from up to a month to approximately one week.

"As we transformed our approach to security, we achieved a five-fold increase in the speed of our investigations and reduced our reliance on on-ground patrols," said Kfir Atias, Senior Director and Head of Global Security Operations at Signify. "Verkada's solutions have not only met Signify's immediate needs but have provided a foundation for future growth and innovation."

As Signify grew globally, it inherited a fragmented network of legacy security systems — each site operating with independent platforms and security protocols. This patchwork made it difficult to maintain consistent oversight, drove up operational costs, and slowed investigations that often took weeks to resolve.

Signify began its modernisation journey with Verkada through a pilot program at a large manufacturing facility in Mexico employing more than 3,000 workers. After seeing measurable improvements — including a 29% reduction in on-site guard requirements and faster, more consistent investigations — the company expanded its deployment across global sites.

Today, Signify operates from a centralised Security Operations Centre (SOC) powered by Verkada's platform. The unified system provides real-time alerts, remote monitoring, and consistent security practices across all sites, reducing silos and improving risk management.

"With Verkada, a guard can effectively oversee multiple areas of the site and respond to critical events, allowing us to maintain high security levels," commented Atias.

Verkada's Command Connector has also enabled Signify to migrate existing camera systems to the same cloud-based platform. "The Verkada hardware is good quality and with the Command Connector, I can use the existing cameras already installed from the previous provider but leverage Verkada's technology," said Atias.

Looking ahead, Signify plans to further expand its use of Verkada's platform – including automating truck-traffic monitoring, integrating alarms and access control, and advancing toward a globally unified SOC.

To learn more about how Signify has transformed its global operations, visit: https://www.verkada.com/customers/signify/ .

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 30,000 organizations across 93 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com .

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers and the Internet of Things. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. Our advanced products, systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We feature in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and hold the EcoVadis Platinum rating, placing in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom , on LinkedIn , Instagram and X . Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

Signify global brands include Signify , Interact , Philips , Philips Hue , WiZ , Dynalite , Color Kinetics and Telensa . Signify technology brands include myCreation , BrightSites , NatureConnect , Trulifi .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1640210/image0_ID_16ac0026ee69_Logo.jpg