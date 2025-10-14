Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Partners with Verkada to Protect Patients and Staff

Its deployment of AI-powered video security solutions from Verkada strengthens hospital safety, streamlines operations, and safeguards patient privacy.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital (LHCH), a NHS foundation trust that delivers care to nearly three million people, has partnered with Verkada , a leader in AI-powered physical security technology, to enhance hospital security.

Like many healthcare organisations, LHCH had a legacy security system that was costly to maintain, required tedious manual updates, and no longer met the hospital's evolving needs. As Brian Cowan, Security Manager at LHCH, began exploring new solutions that would simplify management of LHCH's video security camera network, Verkada's cloud-based solution was a clear choice. After a trial revealed the positive impact of Verkada's solutions to critical operations like patient safety and security, Cowan expanded Verkada across LHCH's entire facility.

"The Verkada system immediately proved to be a revelation in terms of the simplicity, ease of deployment, and quality of the technology," said Brian Cowan, Security Manager at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital. "The security team within LHCH remains focused on protecting all users and our facilities 24/7. LHCH is one of a few NHS Trusts in the UK to be assessed as 'Outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission twice; with the help and support of Verkada, we have a physical security solution that is consistent with our 'Outstanding' rating."

Transforming Security with Verkada

Verkada's hybrid-cloud architecture enables LHCH to enhance visibility, simplify operations, and strengthen patient and staff safety in a variety of ways:

Easy to deploy, manage, and scale : Verkada's simple setup and centralised management through its cloud-based platform, Command, enabled LHCH to expand security infrastructure quickly and easily, improving its coverage and efficiency while eliminating costs. Cowan noted that "Verkada scaled effortlessly, and gave us immediate insight and coverage across our sites."

: Verkada's simple setup and centralised management through its cloud-based platform, Command, enabled LHCH to expand security infrastructure quickly and easily, improving its coverage and efficiency while eliminating costs. Cowan noted that "Verkada scaled effortlessly, and gave us immediate insight and coverage across our sites." Improved coverage, efficiency, and organisational agility : Verkada cameras process data at the edge, delivering AI-based video insights in real-time to provide LHCH's security team with more context. Camera feeds are now quickly accessible via Command, so LHCH can view, archive, and share footage quickly and easily through a live link from any web browser or mobile device.

: Verkada cameras process data at the edge, delivering AI-based video insights in real-time to provide LHCH's security team with more context. Camera feeds are now quickly accessible via Command, so LHCH can view, archive, and share footage quickly and easily through a live link from any web browser or mobile device. No hidden costs : Verkada's straightforward pricing model consists of two line items: the software license and cameras. With an industry-leading 10-year warranty along with automatic software and firmware updates, LHCH has eliminated the cost of patching security vulnerabilities and maintaining external hardware. Unlimited cloud archiving, user seats, and UK-based support are included as part of its licensing agreement, ensuring that LHCH's security team can quickly get the help they need when they need it.

: Verkada's straightforward pricing model consists of two line items: the software license and cameras. With an industry-leading 10-year warranty along with automatic software and firmware updates, LHCH has eliminated the cost of patching security vulnerabilities and maintaining external hardware. Unlimited cloud archiving, user seats, and UK-based support are included as part of its licensing agreement, ensuring that LHCH's security team can quickly get the help they need when they need it. Prioritised patient security and privacy: Verkada makes it easy for administrators to have control over who has access to specific cameras across locations, ensuring proper levels of clearance are in place for viewing and maintaining footage. All customer data is encrypted at rest and in transit, establishing the security of storage and transmission. Verkada's Face Blur feature also ensures that videos that are shared externally uphold privacy requirements and do not display individual identities.

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, cloud-based software platform. Over 33,000 organizations across 93 countries worldwide, including 96 of the Fortune 500, trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com .

