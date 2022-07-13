Signant Strengthens Digitally Optimized Trial Strategy with Delivery of Study Supplies Direct to Patients' Homes

PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health , the leader in evidence generation for modern clinical trials, announced today enhancements to its Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) platform to enable direct-to-patient clinical supply distribution. With Signant SmartSignals RTSM, customers can leverage additional benefits of digitally optimized trials by delivering study supplies directly to participants' homes.

The enhancements to Signant's RTSM solution enable convenient, secure, and encrypted storage of patient shipment addresses, integration with depot/central pharmacy ordering systems, and courier status reporting to ensure simple and transparent medication provisioning direct to the patient with full investigator oversight.

"The lack of comprehensive, RTSM-driven approaches to direct-to-patient medication delivery has slowed uptake of this important aspect of trial optimization. We worked closely with customers and other stakeholders to develop a solution that solves critical issues essential for a successful, technology-enabled, direct-to-patient experience," said Bart Nicholson, Signant's director of product management for RTSM. "Simplifying processes for sites, ensuring full sponsor oversight of the medication chain of custody, and maintaining investigator dosing authority are critical components we have comprehensively addressed with this latest release."

The company has also strategically partnered with experienced courier providers to enable "last mile" deliveries to patients' homes, eliminating the need for manual steps. Signant SmartSignals RTSM ensures sponsors and investigators have full visibility of the medication chain of custody for all steps in the process through courier integration and reporting.

"We're excited about our unique approach to direct-to-patient trials and look forward to continued investments in enabling decentralization of medication provisioning to make it even easier for sponsors to adopt and advance their DCT initiatives," Nicholson added.

Signant's direct-to-patient supply management, powered by Signant SmartSignals RTSM, is now available and can be applied to a wide array of clinical trials.

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company. We are focused on leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to consistently capture, aggregate, and reveal quality evidence for clinical studies across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For more than 20 years, over 400 sponsors and CROs of all sizes – including all Top 20 pharma – have trusted Signant solutions for remote and site-based eCOA, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

