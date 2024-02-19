PRAGUE, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator, proudly announces a partnership with Frankensolar Eastern Europe s.r.o., a member of the KENO Group and a renowned Czech distributor of high-quality PV components, marking a significant milestone in advancing sustainable energy solutions in region.

Sigenergy and Frankensolar Forge Strategic Alliance to Power Czech Solar Market

"We are thrilled to align our strengths with Frankensolar to accelerate the transition towards a greener, more sustainable future for the Czech Republic," stated Radu Roman, General Manager Eastern Europe of Sigenergy, "We are witnessing a shift in the industry, moving from PV inverters to energy storage, and Sigenergy, as a technology innovator, is fully embracing AI. In collaboration with partners, we envision reshaping the industry landscape by introducing the ultra-safe, highly-integrated energy storage system to a wider range of households and businesses."

The collaboration has been officially unveiled in Prague at this year's Strechy Praha Exhibition, where Sigenergy showcased its innovative products and discussed the future of solar energy in the Czech Republic with local experts.

"As the demand for clean energy solutions continues to surge, our collaboration with Sigenergy positions Frankensolar as a trailblazer in delivering the most innovative and reliable solar solutions to the Czech market," said Jiří Zábřeský, Managing Director of Frankensolar. "We are always on the lookout for cutting-edge products, and Sigenergy fills an important gap. We are very much looking forward to the collaboration and the feedback from the Czech installers."

Attendees at the Strechy Praha Exhibition have the opportunity to experience the innovative solutions and discuss the new collaboration until February 17th. Sigenergy and Frankensolar representatives will be available all days at Hall 8- 809 to engage with the local industry.

Further information about Sigenergy can be found on the website at www.sigenergy.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342247/Sigenergy_Frankensolar_press_photo.jpg