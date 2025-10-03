Sigenergy Hosts Industry Leaders in Milan to Shape Southern Europe's Energy Future

MILAN, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy hosted nearly 200 energy professionals from across Southern Europe for a high-level dialogue on the region's clean-energy transition, and at the same time unveiled its latest innovations — including a hybrid inverter, micro inverter, and expanded energy gateway — developed to address the growing energy needs of Southern Europe. The event brought together industry experts, media insiders, and technical specialists to share strategies for accelerating the shift to renewable power and advanced energy storage.

Sigenergy new product official launch for Southern Europe

Trends and Opportunities in Southern Europe's Energy Market

The conference featured presentations and discussions on regional solar-market growth, regulatory frameworks, and incentive programs. Renowned Italian renewable-energy and energy-management expert Erica Bianconi shared an overview of the latest Italian policies and incentives, highlighting opportunities in solar and storage deployment.

Additional perspectives came from Davide Bartesaghi of SolareB2B and Javier Lazaro of Spain's renewable-energy association APPA, who highlighted market trends and grid-regulation developments across Southern Europe.

Bringing practical EPC experience to the discussion, three leading installers shared first-hand feedback from recent solar and storage projects. They emphasized how Sigenergy's modular design streamlines installation, simplifies on-site assembly, and reduces labor and overall project costs. The lightweight, stackable units also make transportation and handling easier, providing a highly efficient and practical solution that fits seamlessly into EPC workflows and project schedules.

Products and Innovations in Sigenergy's Portfolio

Roy Zhang, Head of Global Sales and Solution at Sigenergy. "We are committed to increasing our investment in the region and leveraging our innovative product portfolio to accelerate the local energy transition. By bringing together advanced technology and practical solutions, we aim to empower homes, businesses, and communities across Southern Europe with cleaner, more reliable power."

Building on this commitment, Sigenergy showcased its full portfolio of residential and commercial-industrial (C&I) solutions, designed to support the region's ambitious renewable-energy targets with advanced, future-proof technology.

SigenStor: A 5-in-1 energy-storage system integrating a solar (hybrid) inverter, EV DC charger, battery PCS, battery pack, and EMS into a single modular, scalable device for both residential and C&I applications.

SigenStack: A modular commercial and industrial (C&I) storage solution with Sigenergy's proprietary EMS and BMS. Its hybrid inverters include integrated backup load ports and built-in energy gateways, enabling up to three units to operate in parallel without additional hardware, making it ideal for micro-grid deployments and mission-critical sites.

Sigen Hybrid Inverter: Second-generation residential hybrid inverter with industry-leading 99% efficiency (three-phase), 200% peak off-grid output, a fan-less 99 mm design, and quiet operation below 25 dB. IP66-rated for reliable performance from –30 °C to 60 °C.

SigenMicro Inverter: Combines patented DAB topology, the industry's first built-in EMS, and an IP67 rating. Its WLAN Mesh architecture extends communication coverage by 1,600% and enables self-healing within 150 ms for rapid, reliable installation and commissioning.

Energy Gateway: Expanding on the existing C600 and C1200 models, the new Sigen Gateway C1600, C2000, and C2400 deliver higher power capacity and seamless on- and off-grid switching, ideal for large micro-grid applications.

mySigen App: A smart energy-management platform giving homeowners and installers real-time control and visibility over energy generation and consumption. Powered by AI, it provides personalized optimization, improves system performance, maximizes ROI, and delivers an intuitive user experience. The application is now updated to version 3.2.

The conference highlighted Southern Europe's accelerating clean-energy momentum and the impact of strong collaboration. With local insights guiding its innovations, Sigenergy is ready to deliver practical solutions that meet the region's evolving energy needs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2788298/Official_Launch.jpg