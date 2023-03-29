'SICKLE CELL NEWS' TEAMS UP WITH SALVEO THERAPEUTICS PVT LTD. TO HELP PATIENTS MANAGE BETTER

LAGOS, Nigeria, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lagos, Nigeria-based African Sickle Cell News and World Report (Sickle Cell News) is collaborating with Salveo Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd. to promote a unique application for SICKLE CELL DISEASE patients and their families. Disease education is an unmet societal need, especially in sickle cell-endemic countries. The aim is to bridge the education gaps in the patient community and care providers.

'MY SICKLE CARE APP,' the android application, empowers patients to take control of their health and well-being through a host of novel and one-of-its-kind features. With the app as a companion, the patients can keep track of the disease and its management daily to help improve their overall quality of life. The app covers minute details such as pain charting, daily water intake, blood transfusions, mood, sleep patterns, and broader issues like mental health, career choices, and nutrition. The dedicated community section helps SCD patients from various parts of the world connect and share views and experiences.

The app allows tracking medications, receiving notifications to take medicines, and setting reminders for medical appointments. The FAQs and resource sections of the app present answers and educational videos that improve disease awareness while guiding parents and caregivers. Patients can obtain their report at the click of a button and share it with their doctor. Clinicians can make informed, data-backed decisions to optimize treatment for each patient.

Sharing his thoughts on this partnership, Dr. Suchitra Kataria, CEO of Salveo Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., said, 'We are thrilled by this opportunity to serve the sickle cell patient community and come together for the greater cause. Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest SCD burden in the world, and this partnership is a testament to our long-standing commitment to providing a holistic approach to SCD management encompassing symptom control and mental and social well-being. We hope that all the digitally connected patients benefit from our initiative.'

My Sickle Cell Care App can be downloaded free of cost at https://rb.gy/8qc3iq.

About Salveo Therapeutics Pvt Ltd.

Founded in 2020, the Mumbai, India-based Salveo Therapeutics Pvt Ltd, a digital health company, strives to help people facing various health challenges through technology. Its first product is a multilingual disease management app – My Sickle Care, and digital hand-holding through IVR and text messaging in the 'ages and stages' model for educating feature phone users with sickle cell disease.

SOURCE Sickle Cell News