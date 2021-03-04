Shutterstock Launches "All The Best Artists" Campaign, Highlighting Diverse Talent Within Its 1.6 Million Global Contributor Community

This is the first artist-focused campaign from Shutterstock that illustrates the value and boutique offering of content across genres from its world-class contributor base

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc . (NYSE: SSTK) a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced the launch of " All The Best Artists ," a brand campaign that celebrates the work of the photographers, videographers, and illustrators on Shutterstock.

From the 1.6 million contributor community, eight of Shutterstock's most innovative and ingenious creators were selected to showcase their inspiring work, that spans multiple genres and geographies. The campaign features a digital gallery of these creative collections, providing a preview of just some of the many artists behind Shutterstock's premium content offering.

"Exceptional, engaging content is synonymous with Shutterstock, and we are inspired everyday by our diverse community of artists who make it possible," said Kristen Sanger, Senior Director of Contributor Marketing at Shutterstock. "We are proud to have a rich mix of backgrounds and perspectives within our global contributor base, and we are elated to spotlight the people behind Shutterstock's compelling content across photography, video, illustration and music to audiences around the world."

The eight artists featured in the "All The Best Artists" campaign were selected based on their specialty, location, and the diversity of their content and cultural backgrounds. These artists include:

Anusorn Nakdee | Thailand

Dive into a world of 3D-generated visuals designed by Thailand's Anusorn Nakdee, featuring free-flowing patterns, rich environments, and a flair for food and beverage imagery.

Kurit Afshen | Indonesia

Celebrating the bold colors and bright patterns of the natural world, Indonesian macro photographer Kurit Afshen gets you up close with the wild side of life.

Puhhha | Ukraine

Ukraine-based photographers puhhha bring inclusivity to the forefront with beauty and fashion portraiture featuring fresh, diverse faces.

Kev Klopper | Cyprus

Kev Klopper is a Cyprus-based video production studio dedicated to fresh, original lifestyle footage that showcases authentic interactions in real-world settings.

Helena Perez Garcia | Spain

OFFSET illustrator Helena Perez Garcia offers high-concept illustrations with a mysterious sensibility, depicting a distinct sense of the surreal.

FenlioQ | UK

UK-based FenlioQ produces stunning cityscapes and outdoor photography/videography from across Asia and around the world.

Angelina Bambina | Russia

Russian designer Angelina Bambina brings her unique style to vector illustrations. Look for intricate patterns, diverse subjects, and wide-ranging creative inspiration.

Maskot | Sweden

Swedish photography agency Maskot brings a highly Scandinavian sensibility to their portraits, offering curated lifestyle photography from across the region.

To view the "All The Best Artists" campaign and learn more about Shutterstock's Artist Collective, visit https://content.shutterstock.com/best-artists/ .

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos and music . Working with its growing community of over 1.6 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 360 million images and more than 21 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075411/shutterstock_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.

Related Links

www.shutterstock.com

