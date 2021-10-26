Shutterstock Introduces New Workflow Applications, Data-Enabled Features and Flexible Subscriptions To Transform The Customer Creative Journey

Shutterstock launches two workflow applications for Enterprise customers, Music Match Tool, and a new eCommerce mixed-asset subscription, FLEX 25, that helps customers discover, plan and collaborate faster in their creative journey

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced the launch of two new applications for Enterprise: Catalog and Plan, Music Match Tool, and a new eCommerce mixed-asset subscription, FLEX 25 as part of its Quarterly Product Update. These new product launches represent meaningful progress towards Shutterstock's three strategic pillars: workflow innovation, fresh and relevant content, and data and insights to drive performance.

Catalog and Plan applications form the beginnings of Shutterstock's Creative Flow, a suite of applications powered by creative insights designed to enhance creativity, encourage collaboration and allow customers – from small businesses to global enterprise – to create with confidence.

The Catalog application allows Enterprise customers to centralize access to content anytime, and anywhere. With Catalog, customers can tag, organize, comment on and approve content together, as well as share content across departments, companies, and time zones.

The Plan application is a single content plan and calendar for teams and clients to access, fostering real-time collaboration. Plan enables quick-access to collections of content, keeping teams organized, on the same page, and confident in what they're creating.

In addition to workflow applications, Shutterstock continues to invest in making it easier for customers to find the content they need, faster. Enterprise customers searching for music for film and media projects can now access Music Match Tool, an AI-powered search feature that allows customers to find the perfect song based on a song they already know. Searching for music can take hours of interacting with text filters to find the sound a creator imagines. With this new search feature, you can find the right music for every project, in minutes.

Shutterstock also announced the launch of a new flexible subscription for eCommerce customers, FLEX 25. Building on the success of FLEX Premium launched in September 2021, and Shutterstock FLEX announced in April 2021, FLEX 25 allows individual creators to source high-quality, affordable imagery, video and music, in one comprehensive subscription.

"With this Quarterly Product Update, the introduction of Catalog, Plan, Music Match Tool and FLEX 25 is part of Shutterstock's evolution as a true creative partner that provides more than just content," said Stan Pavlovsky, Chief Executive Officer at Shutterstock. "More than two thirds of Shutterstock's customers use our content for marketing materials, and more than half of our customers utilize our assets for social media and digital advertising. Creating content has never been more important, and we are making significant investments in workflow and insights to make the creative process from start-to-finish accessible, and more impactful."

For more information about Shutterstock, visit shutterstock.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding management's future business, future results of operations or financial condition, including new or planned features, products or services, management strategies, Shutterstock's expectations regarding financial outlook and future growth and profitability and statements regarding anticipated improvements in operations. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "opportunities" and other similar expressions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including risks related to any changes to or the effects on liabilities, financial condition, future capital expenditures, revenue, expenses, net income or loss, synergies and future prospects; our inability to continue to attract and retain customers and contributors to our online marketplace for creative content; competitive factors; our inability to innovate technologically or develop, market and offer new products and services; costs related to litigation or infringement claims, indemnification claims and the inability to prevent misuse of our content; our inability to increase market awareness of Shutterstock and our products and services; our inability to effectively manage our growth; our inability to grow at historic growth rates or at all; technological interruptions that impair access to our websites; assertions by third parties of infringement of intellectual property rights by Shutterstock, our inability to effectively manage risks associated with operating internationally; our exposure to foreign exchange rate risk; our inability to address risks associated with sales to large corporate customers; government regulation of the internet; increasing regulation related to the handling of personal data; actions by governments to restrict access to our products and services; our inability to effectively expand our operations into new products, services and technologies; our inability to protect the confidential information of customers; increased tax liabilities associated with our worldwide operations, including our exposure to withholding, sales and transaction tax liabilities; the effect of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; public health crises including the COVID-19 pandemic; general economic and political conditions worldwide, including disruption and volatility caused by COVID-19 and any resulting economic recession; our inability to successfully integrate acquisitions and the associated technology and achieve operational efficiencies; and other factors and risks discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in other documents that the Company may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, Shutterstock's actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of this date and Shutterstock assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos , 3D models and music . Working with its growing community of over 1.9 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 390 million images and more than 23 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns PicMonkey, a leading online graphic design and image editing platform ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace ; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform ; and Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075411/shutterstock_Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.shutterstock.com



SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.