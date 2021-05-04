Shutterstock Editorial Partners With A+E Networks® for Distribution of The A+E Networks® Footage Archive

In a multi-year agreement, A+E Networks® becomes a key footage collection and production partner available only at Shutterstock Editorial

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, together with A+E Networks®, a global multi-platform content company, today announced an exclusive editorial archival footage partnership to represent The A+E Networks® Archive, featuring some of the most popular and culturally-relevant brands in media, including The HISTORY® Channel, A&E®, Lifetime®, and more.

The A+E Networks Footage Archive provides unparalleled access to an unrivaled key collection. From stunning nature visuals, to iconic military and war reenactments, as well as new-to-market, pre-cleared assets for commercial projects, this remarkable footage archive will enable storytelling opportunities across multiple verticals for producers, publishers and documentary filmmakers. This exclusive archival footage collection will form part of Shutterstock Editorial Video which launched in October 2020. With access to over 300,000 clips, Editorial Video has best-in-quality video content, featuring premium live and archival clips across News, Entertainment, Fashion and UGC.

"Shutterstock is in an exciting period of transformation, as a trusted creative and distribution partner to the world's brands, agencies, production companies and media," said Candice Murray, VP of Editorial at Shutterstock. "The archive of A+E Networks® is an exceptional curation of imagery, footage, b-roll and CGI content, and we are thrilled to showcase this unique collection for visual storytelling that will captivate and resonate with audiences globally."

"As one of the most innovative storytelling companies in the world, A+E Networks® engages worldwide audiences across multiple platforms through its portfolio of media brands, including The HISTORY® Channel, A&E® and Lifetime®," said Mark Garner, Executive Vice President of Global Content Sales and Business Development, A+E Networks®. "We are excited to partner with Shutterstock, a powerful creative platform with tremendous global reach. Never before have we provided this level of unparalleled access to our archives, one of the most unique footage libraries in existence."

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , 3D models, videos and music . Working with its growing community of over 1.7 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 370 million images and more than 21 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform ; and TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace .

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com

ABOUT A+E NETWORKS®

A+E Networks® is a global content company comprised of some of the most popular and culturally-relevant brands in media including A&E®, Lifetime®, The HISTORY Channel®, LMN®, FYI®, VICE TV® and Blaze®. A+E Networks' portfolio extends across platforms and genres, with a scripted production division, A+E Studios™; unscripted production through Six West Media™; independent film unit A&E IndieFilms®; watch apps, games, FAST channels, AVOD, and SVOD initiatives including Lifetime Movie Club and HISTORY Vault; and podcasts such as History This Week, through A+E Digital®; Experiential/branded live events and Ecommerce through A+E Consumer Enterprises®; and branded channels, content distribution and scripted/unscripted co-productions around the world through A+E International®. A+E Networks' channels and branded programming reach more than 335 million households in over 200 territories in 41 languages. A+E Networks is a joint venture of Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/aenetworks and Facebook at facebook.com/AENetworks.

