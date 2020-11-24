Shutterstock Announces First Ever Integration with Dynamic Creative Technology Partner, Spirable

New integration with Spirable, a dynamic video advertising platform, makes it easy to insert Shutterstock assets directly into any video project

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global technology company offering a creative platform for high-quality content, tools and services, today announced an integration with Spirable, a global leader in dynamic data-driven video advertising. Unlike traditional Media Asset Management platforms, Spirable is Dynamic Creative technology that enables users to create personalized, real-time video ads based on live and contextual data.

The dynamic creative integration is the first of its kind for Shutterstock, allowing Shutterstock Premier users to search their library from within the Spirable platform, and then easily insert content directly into video projects. This removes workflow barriers for creatives who can now search for licensed Shutterstock assets seamlessly and produce branded videos designed to engage audiences at all stages of the buyer journey.

"Compelling video content is critical to captivate audiences and set brands apart from the pack," said Alex Reynolds, VP of Platform Solutions at Shutterstock. "We're thrilled to partner with a global leader like Spirable to help users access Shutterstock content and quickly produce dynamic videos that will excite and inspire their audiences."

"Our partnership with Shutterstock is central to our mission to help brands better connect with their audiences in meaningful and relevant ways," said Lauren Evans, Chief Marketing Officer at Spirable. "Seamless access to Shutterstock assets, directly through the Spirable platform, now makes it easier than ever for brands to create the most impactful video creative, quickly and at scale."

Through the integration, users will benefit through:

Direct access to Shutterstock

Team members can search and import licensed Shutterstock content without leaving the Spirable interface.

Intuitively insert content into video projects

Quickly browse Shutterstock content from the Spirable tool and easily insert assets directly into any video project with one click.

Licensing protection

Easily access content that is covered under Shutterstock's worry-free licensing protection.

With the power of Shutterstock and Spirable, marketers can now quickly access licensed Shutterstock assets to create engaging video content that inspires audiences, sets brands apart, and impacts the bottom line.

To get started, email Shutterstock at premierintegrations@shutterstock.com , and a member of the Integrations Team will reach out with next steps.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 1 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 350 million images and more than 20 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company's brands also include Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Custom, a custom content creation platform ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

