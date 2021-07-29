Shutterstock.AI Launches Data On AWS Data Exchange To Advance Computer Vision Solutions

Shutterstock.AI to launch data products that enable AWS customers to train machine learning models for ecommerce, autonomous vehicles, and more

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced the availability of its data (images, 3D, video and associated metadata) on AWS Data Exchange, a service that makes it easy to find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud. The announcement follows the launch of Shutterstock.AI, a newly formed subsidiary with insights and data at the heart of its mission.

The availability of Shutterstock.AI's data on AWS Data Exchange will allow customers, from tech startups to industrial giants, to train computer vision models at scale with precision, advancing their computer vision technology.

"Customers need broad content sets and quality metadata to train computer vision models with confidence and efficiency," said Chris Casey, Worldwide Head of Business Development, AWS Data Exchange, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Shutterstock.AI has one of the largest libraries of assets available in this space with notable variety and metadata. We're excited that AWS customers at every level of machine learning maturity can now innovate using Shutterstock.AI's data on AWS Data Exchange."

Shutterstock.AI will initially offer a series of training datasets to AWS customers on AWS Data Exchange. The datasets include collections of images and 3D models from Shutterstock.AI's library of 400 million visual assets, along with metadata backed by rigorous human and AI review. The datasets span multiple industry categories, and have been curated to align with some of the most common computer vision applications in ecommerce, travel and tourism, self-driving cars, and consumer electronics.

"Computer vision is a powerful new technology with huge growth potential," said Stan Pavlovsky, Chief Executive Officer at Shutterstock. "We are excited to partner with AWS to develop products that support companies creating solutions for autonomous vehicles, real-time content moderation, and more, while leveraging AWS's data delivery capabilities to significantly expand the market for this content."

In addition to offering products on AWS Data Exchange, Shutterstock.AI content will be used to power Amazon's own computer vision projects, including Amazon Rekognition , a solution that simplifies adding image and video analysis to applications using proven, highly scalable, deep learning technology that requires no prior machine learning expertise.

Shutterstock.AI will work with AWS to provide this data to new customers, as well as enabling existing Shutterstock.AI clients to use AWS Data Exchange for streamlining their existing data delivery, ingestion, and billing.

Over time, Shutterstock.AI and AWS will continually expand the selection of datasets offered on AWS Data Exchange in response to customer feedback and demand. Shutterstock.AI will also work to deliver additional value to the computer vision community, producing thought leadership for practitioners, conducting research, and developing products for expanded computer vision applications.

For more information about Shutterstock.AI datasets on AWS Data Exchange, explore the Shutterstock.AI catalog and register for a webinar on August 5.

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos , 3D models and music . Working with its growing community of over 1.8 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 380 million images and more than 22 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Offset, a high-end image collection ; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace ; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform ; and Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, particularly in the discussion under the caption "2021 Guidance Update." All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding guidance, industry prospects, future business, future results of operations or financial condition, future dividends, our ability to consummate acquisitions and integrate the businesses we have acquired or may acquire into our existing operations, new or planned features, products or services, management strategies, our competitive position and the COVID-19 pandemic. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "potential," "opportunities" and other similar expressions and the negatives of such expressions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 11, 2021 (our "2020 Form 10-K"), and in our consolidated financial statements, related notes, and the other information appearing elsewhere in the 2020 Form 10-K, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 27, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and Shutterstock does not intend, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein after the date of this press release to reflect actual results or future events or circumstances.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075411/shutterstock_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.

Related Links

www.shutterstock.com

