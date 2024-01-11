Shortlist announced for the 2023 ALCS Educational Writers' Award

Five " original and beautiful and mind-expanding" books shortlisted

The Authors' Licensing & Collecting Society (ALCS) and the Society of Authors (SoA) are delighted to announce the shortlist for the 2023 ALCS Educational Writers' Award, the UK's only award for educational writing that inspires creativity, encourages students to read widely and builds up their understanding of a subject beyond the requirements of exam specifications.





The five shortlisted books for ages 5-11, encourage young readers to think about the role of art in historical social movements; understand our world by imagining it were just 100 people; learn about themselves through genetics; find out about the plastic crisis and what can be done; and answer their questions about racism.

This year's judges are award-winning author Atinuke, primary school teacher Imogen Thomas, and critic, author and children's book consultant Jake Hope. You can find out more about the judges in the editor's notes below.

Atinuke said: "What a joy it has been to judge this prize - to read, pour over and experience so many enlightening books. The books on the shortlist stood out as being original and beautiful and mind expanding - books I want to introduce to friends and family and even perfect strangers. I am so happy to know that such books exist in the world."

The winner of the 2023 ALCS Educational Writers' Award will be announced at a reception at Goldsmiths' Centre in London on 22 February 2024. The winning author and illustrator/designer will share a prize of £2,000.

The shortlist

Art of Protest

Author: De Nichols Illustrators: Theo Dagadita, Olivia Twist, Raul Oprea, Molly Mendoza, Diego Becas Publisher: Templar (Bonnier Books UK) From Keith Haring to Extinction Rebellion, the civil rights movement to Black Lives Matter, what does a revolution look like? With an emphasis on design, Art of Protest analyses artworks from historical movements to understand how colour, symbolism, technique, typography and much more play an important role in communication.

If The World Were 100 People

Author: Jackie McCann

Illustrator: Aaron Cushley

Publisher: Red Shed

There are more than 8 billion humans living on Earth, but it's difficult for us to picture so many people. To help put things in perspective, the book imagines the whole planet is a village where 100 people live – each person representing around 80 million people in the real world. What does this global village of 100 people look like?



You are 25% Banana

Author: Susie Brooks

Illustrator: Joe Bloggs

Publisher: Red Shed

This hilarious introduction to genetics aimed at children aged 5 years and over explains how we are made and how we relate to every living thing on the planet. The book brims with thought-provoking facts such as: a grain of rice has more genes than you, we're related to dogs, dung beetles and even daffodils, and that we're 99.9% genetically similar to chimpanzees!



See Inside Why Plastic Is a Problem

Author: Matthew Oldham, Lizzie Cope

Illustrator: Spencer Wilson

Publisher: Usborne Publishing

This vividly illustrated book is packed with flaps that explain how plastic is made, what's bad (and sometimes good) about different types of plastic, and the many ways it can cause harm to our rivers, oceans and wildlife. And there are lots of ideas for cutting down on your own reliance on plastic, too. The book was created with expert input from Plastic Oceans UK, a leading campaign and education group all about the problem of plastic.



Lift-the-flap Questions and Answers about Racism

Author: Jordan Akpojaro

Illustrator: Ashley Evans

Publisher: Usborne Publishing

From 'What's wrong with the idea of 'race'? and 'Why is life harder for people with darker skin?' to 'Don't ALL lives matter?' and 'What's racism got to do with me?' this book tackles powerful, pertinent questions in a direct, accessible and thought-provoking way. Discover why racism is everyone's problem to solve, and how we can all be part of the solution.



About the Judges

Atinuke spent her childhood in Nigeria, her adolescence in England, and now lives in Wales. She has written over 20 books for children, including the best-selling chapter book series Anna Hibiscus, the award-winning non-fiction book Africa, Amazing Africa and the much-loved picture book Baby Goes to Market. Before becoming an author Atinuke worked as a professional oral storyteller — telling folktales from the African continent and diaspora all over the world. Now she spends most of her time in Wales, in a house she built herself, writing her own stories based on her childhood in Nigeria, and wondering what country she will move to for her old age.

Imogen Thomas is a primary school teacher living and working in South Wales. Born and brought up in England, she developed a love of learning from her parents, and reading in particular from her mother, who filled her childhood with stories, characters and adventures both real and imagined. As a mother herself, Imogen shared her love of reading with her own children and made the decision to teach in her 30s, completing her training at Oxford Brookes University. Since moving to Wales, Imogen has taught at Hywel Dda primary school in Cardiff where she is part of a passionate, dedicated team, committed to providing the best possible start in education for every child in the school community.

Jake Hope was the Reading and Learning Development Manager for Lancashire Libraries, one of the largest library authorities in the UK. He has judged nearly every major children's book award in the UK and has chaired numerous promotional selection panels. Alongside delivering training and public speaking on books and reading, Jake is an active reviewer and a passionate advocate for libraries, books, and reading. Jake is past chair of the Youth Libraries Group and is the awards executive for the prestigious Yoto Carnegie Medals.

