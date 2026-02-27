ALCS Annual Awards winners announced at 2026 ceremony

On 26 February 2026, the winners of this year's ALCS Annual Awards, hosted by the Authors' Licensing and Collecting Society (ALCS), were announced at a ceremony at the Goldsmith's Centre, London.

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALCS Annual Awards celebrate significant contributions to literacy, creativity and educational writing. The three honours presented are the ALCS Educational Writers' Award in association with the Society of Authors, the Ruth Rendell Award for Services to Literacy in partnership with the National Literacy Trust, and the V.S. Pritchett Short Story Prize in partnership with the Royal Society of Literature.

This year's ceremony was hosted by award-winning author, poet and playwright Cecilia Knapp, who previously won the Ruth Rendell Award in 2021.

The winners of this year's awards were:

ALCS Educational Writers' Award: This Book Will Make You an Artist by Ruth Millington, illustrated by Ellen Surrey.

V.S Pritchett Short Story Prize: 'Bottom's Dream' by Hannah Webb.

Ruth Rendell Award: MC Grammar aka Jacob Mitchell

2025 Educational Writers' Award

Winner: This Book Will Make You an Artist by Ruth Millington, illustrated by Ellen Surrey.

The ALCS Educational Writers' Award, launched by ALCS and the Society of Authors in 2008, is the UK's only award for educational writing that inspires creativity, encourages students to read widely and builds up their understanding of a subject beyond the requirements of exam specifications. This year the award was for books aimed at children aged 5-11.

The winning book, This Book Will Make You an Artist by Ruth Millington and illustrated by Ellen Surrey, inspires children to "explore 25 different art techniques - from cave painting to contemporary performance - inspired by ground-breaking artists from around the world."

This year's judges were primary school headteacher Paul Massey, school librarian Tanja Jennings, and award-winning illustrator and animator Allen Fatimaharan.

2026 V.S Pritchett Short Story Prize

The V.S. Pritchett Short Story Prize was founded by the Royal Society of Literature in 1999 and is awarded to the best unpublished short story between 2,000 and 4,000 words in length.

Hannah Webb was awarded the prize for her story 'Bottom's Dream', receiving £1,000 and the publication of her winning entry in the RSL Review.

Stories are judged anonymously by a panel of writers. This year's judges were Tishani Doshi, Kirsty Gunn, and Tom Vowler.

Judge Tom Vowler said of the winner: "A sharp-witted, hugely accomplished and taut piece, wonderfully ambitious in its scope with an audacious refusal to be pinned down."

2026 Ruth Rendell Award

The Ruth Rendell Award, launched by ALCS and the National Literacy Trust in 2016, recognises the writer or author who has had the most significant influence on literacy in the UK over the past year.

This year's winner was teacher and rapper Jacob Mitchell aka MC Grammar.

Jonathan Douglas, National Literacy Trust Chief Executive, said: "Jacob's mission to engage children with literacy and reading is a national phenomenon. He has inspired thousands of children as a writer with his Adventures of a Rap Kid Books as a World Book Day Ambassador, rapping kids' lit on TV, in schools and in sell out events at Edinburgh, Cheltenham and Bath Festivals, in a memorable double act with Michael Rosen at Glastonbury and more quietly at Great Ormond Street Hospital. With over 300k Instagram followers, he is winning a generation for literacy, by using the power of rap to take reading to the heart of popular culture."

Editor's Notes

Authors' Licensing & Collecting Society (ALCS)

ALCS is a not-for-profit organisation started by writers for the benefit of all types of writers. Owned by its members, ALCS collects money due for secondary uses of writers' work. It is designed to support authors and their creativity; ensure they receive fair payment and see their rights are respected. It promotes and teaches the principles of copyright and campaigns for a fair deal for writers. It represents over 130,000 members, and since 1977 has paid over £750 million to writers. alcs.co.uk

Society of Authors (SoA)

The Society of Authors is the UK trade union for all types of writers, illustrators and literary translators, at all stages of their careers. They have more than 12,000 members and have been advising individuals and speaking out for the profession for more than a century. In 2025, they gave out £734,000 in grants and prizes. In all, the Society of Authors administers over 20 prizes, including the ALCS Educational Writers' Award, the Ilse Schwepcke Prize for Women's Travel Writing, and the Sunday Times Charlotte Aitken Young Writer of the Year Award. societyofauthors.org

Royal Society of Literature

Founded in 1820, the Royal Society of Literature (RSL) is the UK's charity for the advancement of literature. We act as a voice for the value of literature, engage people in great literature, and encourage and honour writers at all stages of their careers.

The RSL's awards and prizes celebrate the value of writing in all its forms, whilst supporting emerging and established writers at some of the most challenging moments of their careers. rsliterature.org/

National Literacy Trust

The National Literacy Trust is an independent charity that empowers children, young people, and adults with the literacy skills they need to succeed. Reading, writing, speaking and listening skills give you the tools to get the most out of life, and the power to shape your future. For over 30 years the National Literacy Trust has continued to support schools, families and communities on a local and national level to help people change their stories. literacytrust.org.uk

