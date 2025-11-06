Shopware recognized for the sixth consecutive year, as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce

Recognition based on Shopware's Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SCHÖPPINGEN, Germany, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopware, a leading open-source digital commerce platform provider, today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Shopware has been included among global providers evaluated by Gartner. The 2025 report assessed 19 digital commerce platforms worldwide.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant positions technology providers based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. For organizations assessing B2C and B2B commerce platforms, we feel it offers a structured view of the digital commerce market and key vendor capabilities.

Why this matters for merchants and partners

According to the Gartner definition, Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well. In our opinion, Shopware's open and composable approach, combined with its AI-driven features, advanced integrations, and strong partner ecosystem, enables merchants and agencies to innovate independently, scale efficiently, and grow with flexibility.

"We are proud that Gartner has recognized Shopware as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce," said Sebastian Hamann, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Shopware. "In our view, this recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, openness, and empowering businesses to succeed through flexibility and collaboration."

Access the full report

Read the full 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce report to learn more about the Gartner evaluation and insights. Access the report: https://www.shopware.com/en/gartner-magic-quadrant/

Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, Aditya Vasudevan, Ant Duffin, Mike Lowndes, Sandy Shen, Jason Daigler, Penny Gillespie; 3 November 2025. GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research or advise users to select only those with the highest ratings. Gartner research reflects the opinions of its research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, including merchantability or fitness for purpose. This graphic was published as part of a larger document and should be evaluated in that context. The Gartner document is available upon request from Shopware.

