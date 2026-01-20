Shopware Announces New "B2B Ecommerce Compass 2026" Whitepaper and "B2B Future Forum" Webinar Series to Guide Merchants Into the Future

SCHÖPPINGEN, Germany, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopware, a leading global ecommerce platform provider, is reinforcing its role as a strategic thought leader in B2B commerce with the release of its new whitepaper " B2B Ecommerce Compass 2026 ," alongside a new webinar series, " B2B Future Forum. "

As the B2B ecommerce landscape approaches a critical turning point, Shopware aims to provide in-depth knowledge, practical insights, and concrete recommendations to help companies future-proof their B2B business.

The whitepaper and webinar series is a part of Shopware's broader commitment to bringing the whole industry forward, offering tangible takeaways and actionable guidance for merchants to future proof their offering in today's increasingly complex market environment.

B2B Ecommerce Compass 2026: Guidance in a Market Under Pressure

Despite having established digital sales channels, many B2B companies continue to struggle with fragmented systems, inconsistent data, and a high level of manual effort. Simultaneously, B2B customers increasingly expect transparent pricing, reliable delivery timelines, and seamless, omnichannel purchasing experiences.

The free whitepaper dives deeper into how successful B2B commerce is built on digital maturity and a stable, scalable commerce architecture. Readers will learn more about the current state of B2B ecommerce in 2026, key market developments and structural challenges, priority action areas, real-world examples from complex B2B environments, and get an outlook of the industry for 2026 and beyond.

B2B Future Forum: A Webinar Series for Strategic Decision-Makers

In addition to the free whitepaper, Shopware is launching the B2B Future Forum , a bi-weekly, five-episode live webinar series. Each episode will examine how B2B commerce is evolving, which developments truly matter, and how companies can respond strategically.

The series focuses on growth strategies, reducing operational friction, and building future-ready commerce architectures.

Episodes start on January 27, and topics include:

The B2B commerce wake-up call: Why buyers expect more in 2026

More B2B revenue with less sales employees

Building adaptable commerce: How B2B leaders turn fragmented systems into growth engines

The experience gap: Why B2B buyers leave - even when your product is better

The real ROI of modern commerce: What 100 B2B leaders learned about TCO and flexibility

