Shoe Deodorizer Market Size to Reach $153.2 Million by 2025 | CAGR 6.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global shoe deodorizer market size is expected to reach USD 153.2 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. Factors such as increased inclination toward foot health and shoe hygiene as well as growth of the footwear industry drive the demand for deodorizers. The growing popularity of fitness activities has resulted in an increased demand for sports shoes. This subsequently drives the demand for deodorizers to get rid of odor. Even sports footwear with mesh panels for increased ventilation is not entirely immune to the accumulation of sweat. Moreover, the bacteria can cause infections if precautionary measures are not taken. Gym and fitness enthusiasts engage in prolonged workout sessions and physical activities. The sweat generated causes bacterial growth and odor in footwear, thereby increasing consumer inclination for shoe deodorizers.

Key suggestions from the report:

The powder segment is projected to register a significant CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period owing to its effectiveness in absorbing moisture

The offline distribution channel dominated the global market with an overall revenue share of 81.0% in 2018 with a rising number of specialty stores offering a range of shoe care products

North America dominated the global market in 2018 with a share of 35.2%. This trend is projected to continue over the next few years

The shoe deodorizer market is highly competitive in nature. Key players include S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.; Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; Blistex Incorporated; Sanofi S.A.; Ningbo Jiangbei Ocean Star Factory & Trading Co., Ltd; Zamtek Solutions; Puma SE; Scholl's Wellness Co.; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; and Chattem, Inc.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Shoe Deodorizer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Spray, Powder, Insole), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/shoe-deodorizer-market

Sprays accounted for the largest share of 45.7% in 2018. Spray products not only mask odor but also help eliminate the bacteria that causes the odor. They are also more convenient and easier to use when compared to their counterparts. New product developments in the category is widening the visibility of these products. For instance, sōlscience, a company launched in 2016, offers a range of premium shoe deodorizer sprays, available in multiple fragrances including Midnight Cherry, Citrus Chill, and Tropicali.

Online channel distribution is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising penetration of digital media and marketing. The increasing number of internet users, particularly in developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil, drives the online market for deodorizers. Moreover, popular online retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Flipkart, and Myntra offer a range of shoe care products, further driving the product demand. North America dominated the global market in 2018 owing to the booming fitness industry in the region. The increasing focus on fitness subsequently drives the sales of sports footwear, thereby resulting in high product demand.

Grand View Research has segmented the global shoe deodorizer market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Shoe Deodorizer Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Spray



Powder



Insole



Others

Shoe Deodorizer Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Offline



Online

Shoe Deodorizer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



India





China



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.